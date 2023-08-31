Nasdaq and the dollar lead markets after stronger economic data

No sign of economic slowing in today’s data: consumer spending surged last month, inflation remain stubbornly high, and jobless claims fell. Economists expect to see 168,000 jobs added to the US economy in August in tomorrow’s report, with the unemployment rate unchanged at 3.5%. Consumer’s core consumer inflation ticked up to 4.2% in today’s data, well ahead of the fed’s 2% inflation target. Bonds rallied, lowering long-term yields. Equities trod water. The dollar rallied. Oil continued its upward trek on hopes for more OPEC+ production cuts.

Bottom-line: risk-hold.

Personal income rose 0.2% month-on-month, a shade lower than expected, and down from last month’s 0.3%

Personal expenditures rose 0.8% month-on-month in July, ahead of 0.6% expected, and up from 0.5% in June

PCE data reported strong consumer spending (much of it on credit cards) and a worryingly persistent rate of inflation measured on consumption

The core PCE price index, ex volatile food and energy sectors, rose 0.2% month-on-month, as expected in the same as last month

The core PCE price index, a Fed favorite inflation measure was up 4.2% year-on-year in July, as expected, up from 4.1% in June

The PCE price index rose 0.2% month-on-month in July, as expected, and as per last month

The headline PCE price index was up 3.3% year-on-year in July, as expected, up from 3.0% last month

The PMI has reflected contraction each month over the past year, although today's number is the highest of the past year, raising hopes that it is a sign that a recovery is coming

The Chicago purchasing managers index rose to 48.7 for August, up from 42.8 in July (a number below 50 still indicates month-on-month contraction)

However, today’s private sector Challenger job-cut report highlighted 75,151 layoffs announced in coming weeks, up from 23,697 announced last month

First-time claims for unemployment benefits fell to a low 228,00 in the week ending August 26, less than expected, down from 232,00 the previous week

China lowered the amount required to buy a first home from 30% to a 20% down payment, and for a second home, the down payment was lowered from 50% to 30%

Authorities hope that it will spur buying interest near-term to reverse the property sector decline

Chinese markets responded positively, with the yuan surging in value versus the dollar

China’s property market is a key indicator for the health of its economy – accounting for 30% of gross domestic product, and three-fourths of the typical citizen’s assets are tied up in real estate