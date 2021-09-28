Nasdaq 100 The downside of rising rates for tech stocks

Traders who have spent the last 18 months blindly buying the dip should at least remain open to the idea that rising interest rates are weighing on equities...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
September 29, 2021 12:21 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Nasdaq 100: The downside of rising rates for tech stocks

If there’s been a major “trade” that’s dominated markets in the post-COVID era, and arguably the entire post-GFC era, it’s been the relentless outperformance of large-cap technology stocks.

While most of these established megacap behemoths, names like Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG), and Facebook (FB), churn out profits with high margins, traders have more recently shifted their focus toward speculating on “The Next Big Thing” with stocks like Tesla Motors (TSLA), Netflix (NFLX), Paypal (PYPL) and others that have decidedly lower profit margins.

While “lower profit margins” sounds like a negative attribute (and it certainly can be), stock traders have gladly accepted lower profit margins if it meant investing in fast-growing companies under the assumption that these companies could follow “The Amazon Model” of capturing large market shares and eventually raising prices to earn bigger profits years in the future. This theory was largely supported by the price action in these names for most of the past year as both Congress and the Federal Reserve pumped liquidity into the economy to stave off the COVID pandemic.

Now though, with bond yields surging across the board and signs that stimulus may soon start to ebb, traders are questioning whether these fast-growing but less profitable companies will be able to continue their “growth at all costs” philosophy. Finance 101 tells us that the value of any investment is equal to its future cash flows, discounted back to the present at an appropriate discount rate; with the yield on risk-free government bonds rising, these future cash flows are getting discounted more aggressively, especially for firms with minimal current profits who’s value is driven primarily by the expectations of large profits in the distant future.

Trade now: Log in or open a new account:

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

This brings us to the Nasdaq 100 (US Tech 100), which is more aggressively weighted toward fast-growing technology stocks than the stodgy Dow Jones Industrial Average or broad S&P 500 indices. Contrary to popular perception, the Nasdaq 100 has roughly matched the performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average over the last year and actually underperformed the S&P 500.

With rates rising yet again today, the Nasdaq 100 is the weakest of the major US indices, losing more than 2.5% as of writing. Crucially, the index is testing key support from the bottom of its 15-month bullish channel and the 100-day EMA in the 14,700 area:

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Bulls could certainly still make a stand here and keep the Nasdaq 100 uptrend alive (indeed, based on past price action, that may be the most likely scenario), but if the index breaks conclusively below its current support level, it could open the door for a deeper retracement toward previous-resistance-turned-support in the 14,050 area next.

As experienced traders know, it’s crucial to strike a balance between respecting past trends and remaining open-minded to new developments. Time will tell if the Nasdaq 100 is at an inflection point, but traders who have spent the last 18 months blindly buying the dip should at least remain open to the idea that rising interest rates are weighing on equities, especially fast-growing technology stocks.

How to trade with City Index

You can trade easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Nasdaq Indices Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY forecast: What a hawkish Fed giveth, a dovish Fed can taketh away
Today 02:00 PM
Crude oil analysis: WTI off highs but extends rally
Today 09:00 AM
EUR/USD forecast: After a mixed-bag jobs report focus turns to CPI – Forex Friday
Yesterday 04:26 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after signs of a weaker jobs market
Yesterday 01:25 PM
Crude Oil, EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls and CPI Week
Yesterday 09:20 AM
GBP/USD, FTSE edge higher as Labour wins the election
Yesterday 08:05 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Nasdaq articles

US_flag_NYC
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ falls in cautious trade ahead of Powell
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 2, 2024 01:19 PM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    Nasdaq100 Forecast: QQQ rises ahead of PMI data
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 21, 2024 01:30 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      USD/CHF traders are nervous of being ‘caught short’ ahead of SNB
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 20, 2024 03:02 AM
        US_flag_graph
        Nasdaq Outlook: All Time Highs Proceed
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        June 13, 2024 01:12 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.