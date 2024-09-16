Nasdaq 100, S&P 500: Fade Fed disappointment, less cuts may deliver more upside for stocks

The Fed may spark disappointment if it doesn’t signal rate cuts of the same magnitude as currently priced by markets. However, less cuts could actually deliver more upside for US stock futures given the economic implications, meaning any kneejerk selling could provide decent entry levels for traders.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 16, 2024 1:28 PM
Wall_street_sign
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Markets price strong likelihood of two supersized rate cuts from the Fed this year
  • Fed unlikely to out-dove market pricing, leading to potential disappointment in riskier asset classes
  • Less cuts implies stronger US economic activity, which should benefit corporate earnings
  • Technical picture for Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures remains bullish on daily timeframes

Overview

The Fed may spark disappointment if it doesn’t signal rate cuts of the same magnitude as currently priced by markets. However, less cuts could actually deliver more upside for US stock futures given the economic implications, meaning any kneejerk selling could provide decent entry levels for traders.

Fed rate cut pricing goes full-bore dove

A string of dovish articles from suspected Fed mouthpieces in the media over recent days has had a dramatic impact on market pricing for the scale of Fed rate cuts over the next year.

In September, a 50 basis point cut is now favoured with 40 basis points priced for this meeting. Over the remaining three meetings of 2024, a whopping 121.5 basis points of cuts are priced, with that figure swelling to 230.5 basis points over the next 12 months.

Fed funds Sep 16 2024

Fed may disappoint markets

I get why some traders are bullish about the scale of easing expected. Many have only ever known that rate cuts lead equity market gains. But those of us who have been around for multiple cycles would know that’s not always the case.

If the Fed is forced to cut aggressively quickly, it’s not usually because everything is fine and dandy. If it is forced to deliver two super-sized cuts over the next three meetings as pricing suggests, it implies it's way behind the curve in preventing a US recession.

That’s why I don’t think it will signal rate cuts anywhere near as aggressive as markets expect. Doing so while attempting to sell the idea that it’s being preemptive is fraught with danger.

Which could deliver initial weakness in US stock futures

If the Fed signals far less cuts than market pricing, it could easily lead to an initial drop in US equity futures. But if signals a slower pace of cuts, it would imply that growth is expected to hold up, bolstering the case for a soft economic landing. Therefore, less cuts are arguably bullish, not bearish.

That suggests traders should be on alert for buying opportunities on any kneejerk weakness following the Fed decision, especially in more cyclical equity futures markets such as the Russell 2000.

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in H2 2024

Russell 2000 technical picture brightens

RUT Sep 16 2024

The technical picture for Russell 2000 futures continues to brighten with RSI (14) breaking its downtrend while MACD has crossed over from below, generating a bullish signal on momentum.

The two hammer candles that printed last week following probes below the 200-day moving average likely encouraged traders to buy the dip, helping drive the price back above the 50-day moving average, an important level that has often been respected in recent months. In response to the dovish shift in Fed rate cut pricing seen over the weekend, the price has managed to push through 2186.4, a level that has acted as support and resistance on occasion since July.

Given the price signals and market momentum, a retest of downtrend resistance currently located around 2208 appears likely, with a break of that level potentially opening the door for a push towards 2249.3 and July high of 2320.50.

On the downside, 2180.4, 50-day moving average and 2140.5 are the levels to note if we do see a kneejerk selloff following the Fed.

S&P 500 carrying strong bullish momentum

ES Se 16 2024

Despite differences in their composition, the technical picture for S&P 500 futures does not look too dissimilar to the Russell, providing bullish signals on momentum after a move back above the 50-day moving average last week.

On the topside, the first level of note is 5665.25 with the record high of 5721.5 the next after that. I’ve left the former uptrend dating back to November 2023 for reference given it has been respected on occasion since being broken.  

On the downside, 5584.75, the 50-day moving average and 5396.75 are levels to keep an eye on should we see a pullback.

Nasdaq 100 breaks above key technical level

NQ Sep 16 2024

Nasdaq 100 futures are also providing bullish signals, with the price not only taking out the 50-day moving average but also downtrend resistance last week. With RSI (14) breaking definitively higher and MACD crossing over from below, momentum indicators are bullish, pointing to the potential for further gains ahead.

On the topside, 20026.75, 20371 and record high of 20983.5 are levels of note. On the downside, the 50-day moving average, 19204, 200-day moving average and 18387 are levels that traders could build setups around should we see initial disappointment from the Fed decision.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session Indices US Tech 100 US 500 US Small Cap 2000 Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF Struggling for Direction as Rate Links Fray
Yesterday 10:54 PM
Bears awaken USD/JPY from its lull, Nikkei bulls eye bounce
Yesterday 10:26 PM
USD/MXN Forecast: The Mexican Peso Recovers Slightly After CPI
Yesterday 10:25 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY
Yesterday 07:54 PM
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Poised to Snap Six-Week Selloff
Yesterday 07:01 PM
How Have US Elections Impacted Gold?
Yesterday 06:20 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

USD_candlestick
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF Struggling for Direction as Rate Links Fray
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:54 PM
    Downward trend
    Bears awaken USD/JPY from its lull, Nikkei bulls eye bounce
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:26 PM
      Gold trading
      Gold shakeout may not be over, though downside could be limited
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 02:49 AM
        Graph showing a slow uptrend
        USD/CHF: Bull Run Faces Reversal Risk as Momentum Fades
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 02:16 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.