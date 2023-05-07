Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Stocks slip on China news & ahead of FOMC minutes

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 5, 2023 10:39 PM
49 views
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures -0.41% at 34230

S&P futures -0.5% at 4426

Nasdaq futures -0.49% at 15198

In Europe

FTSE -0.65% at 7470

Dax -0.7% at 15930

  • FOMC minutes will be released later
  • Chip stocks fall after China restrictions & weak data
  • USD rises on safe-haven flows
  • Oil looks to OPEC+, API inventory data 

China restricts exports of chip-making metals

US stocks are pointing to a modestly weaker open after China announced curbs to chip-making material exports, as service sector growth slowed, hurting sentiment and as investors look ahead to the minutes from the June FOMC meeting.

As traders return following the Independence Day holiday, the mood has been dampened by news that China will restrict the export of metals used in the semiconductor industry in the latest tit-for-tat move in an escalating US- Sino tech trade war.

Attention is now turning to the minutes from the June FOMC meeting, where the Fed paused its rate hiking cycle after 10 straight rate hikes but pointed to two more hikes this year.

Fed Reserve Chair Powell sounded hawkish again when he spoke at the ECB annual conference last week. The committee believes that more work needs to be done, but the market will look for clues over any divisions over where the peak rate could be.

The market is pricing in a 88% probability of a 25 basis point hike in July, but the market is not convinced that the Fed will hike for a second time this year. The minutes could provide further clues. However, given the data released since the June FOMC meeting, including cooling inflation, the minutes could be considered outdated.

Corporate news

Nvidia and Micron Technology are falling pre-market due to the China restrictions.

Netflix rises after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock and price target to $400 from $230, thanks in part to the crackdown on password sharing.

Nasdaq 100 outlook – technical analysis

After a steep run-up, the rally in the Nasdaq 100 appears to be running out of steam. The price ran into resistance above 15200 last week and has eased back, testing the multi-month rising trendline support. A break below the support exposes the 20 sma at 14955, ahead of 14680, last week’s low. A break below here creates a lower low. On the flip side, should the rising trendline support hold, buyers could look for a rise above 15240, last week’s high, ahead of 15290, the 2023 peak.

nasdaq 100 outlook chart

FX markets – USD rises, EUR steady

The USD is edging cautiously higher on safe-haven flows amid concerns over slowing global growth and ahead of the FOMC minutes due later today.

EURUSD is holding steady as investors digest softer business activity in June and cooling inflation. PPI fell more than expected, dropping -1.9% MoM and -1.5% YoY in May. The data suggest that CPI could continue cooling. Meanwhile, the eurozone composite PMI fell more than expected to 49.9 from 52.8 and into contraction.

GBPUSD is holding steady as investors digest the latest business activity data. The services PMI slowed to 53.7 in June, down from 55.2, in line with preliminary estimates, despite inflation cooling. This is still above the 50-level separating expansion from contraction. However, it was still the biggest monthly decline since August 2022.

EUR/USD +0.03% at 1.0885

GBP/USD +0.02% at 1.2710

 

Oil trades flat as OPEC+ meets

Oil prices are holding steady but still remain only marginally higher in the week despite both Russia and Saudi Arabia announcing further production cuts on Monday, ahead of the OPEC+ meeting, which kicked off today.

Both cuts from Russia and Saudi Arabia came in addition to a previously agreed OPEC+ deal to limit supply into 2024, decided in April, and brings the total output reductions announced to 5 million barrels per day or around 5% of global oil output. However, these surprise cuts have failed to result in a sustained rise in oil prices.

Oil prices remain subdued for several reasons, including concerns over the recovery in China losing momentum, higher interest rates for longer, and rising US output.

China services PMI eased to 53.9 and comes after manufacturing PMI data eased earlier in the week. Slowing China growth and higher interest rates in the US and globally are weighing on the oil demand outlook.

US API inventory data is due later and is expected t show a draw of 1.8 million barrels in the week ending June 30.

WTI crude trades +0.1% at $71.50

Brent trades at +0.4% at $76.15

 

Looking ahead

15:00 US factory orders

19:00 FOMC minutes

 

 

 

 

Related tags: US Open Nasdaq USD Oil Indices

Latest market news

View more
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
July 14, 2023 11:55 AM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
July 14, 2023 11:12 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest US Open articles

Congress building
S&P500 Outlook: Stocks extend gains driven by easing inflation
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 13, 2023 01:51 PM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq100 Outlook: Stocks soar as inflation cools
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    July 12, 2023 01:49 PM
      Congress building
      S&P500 Outlook: Stocks broadly flat ahead of a key week
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      July 10, 2023 01:07 PM
        Congress building
        SP500 Outlook: Stocks fall after hawkish FOMC minutes & strong ADP payrolls
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        July 6, 2023 01:10 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.