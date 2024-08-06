Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Tech stocks Recover, but Will the NDX Rally Hold?

Watch for an NDX close either above the 18,400 level (which could come as soon as today) or a close below the 200-day MA near 17,800 to tip the odds in one direction or another.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Wednesday 3:16 AM
Chart showing uptrend
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Nasdaq 100 Key Points

  • The Nasdaq 100 is bouncing back with the help of strong earnings from the likes of Palantir (+13%) and Uber (+10%).
  • Watch for an NDX close either above the 18,400 level (which could come as soon as today) or a close below the 200-day MA near 17,800 to tip the odds in one direction or another.

At least for the moment, it seems like we’ve passed the moment of peak market panic yesterday morning. For a couple of hours, traders were wondering whether the global economy was on the verge of imminently tipping into recession after a soft jobs report and seemingly ambivalent Fed, exacerbated by the rapid unwind of the crowded yen carry trade.

“Turnaround Tuesday” is a named phenomenon for a reason: After spending a whole weekend thinking about which positions they’ll put on in the new week, traders often push markets too far in one direction on Mondays, setting the stage for a reversal of the extreme move on Tuesdays as cooler heads prevail.

I must admit though, it was hard to see how US indices, highlighted by the Nasdaq 100s -6% drop at one point yesterday morning, would be able to muster a meaningful rally. The tech-heavy index bounced solidly off its lows yesterday and with the help of strong earnings from the likes of Palantir (+13%) and Uber (+10%), the index has now almost entirely erased yesterday’s losses to trade near unchanged on the week.

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in H2 2024

Nasdaq 100 Technical Analysis – NDX Daily Chart

NASDAQ_100_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_NDX_CHART_08062024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Looking at the chart above, the Nasdaq 100 remains below the key level of previous support/resistance at 18,400, and short-term bulls will be hesitant to buy back into the market aggressively as long as prices remain below that zone. On the bright side for long-term bulls though, NDX did hold above its 200-day MA, marking (for now) the third successful test of that key trend barometer going back to the start of the Nasdaq 100’s uptrend in early 2023.

Taking those two technical barriers together, we’re left with a neutral-to-bearish near-term outlook against a still-intact long-term bullish outlook. Rather than guessing which of those is more likely to win out now, readers may want to wait for a close either above the 18,400 level (which could come as soon as today) or a close below the 200-day MA near 17,800 to tip the odds in one direction or another.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Check out Matt’s Daily Market Update videos on YouTube and be sure to follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: US Tech 100 Indices Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Analysis: Technical Tuesday – August 6, 2026
Today 03:50 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Markets not out of the woods yet
Today 12:42 PM
Crude Oil Outlook: The Market Rebounds and Oil Follows
Today 09:58 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 rebound remains intact despite RBA reluctance to pivot
Today 05:42 AM
S&P 500 analysis: The VIX posted its strongest spike in history
Today 03:23 AM
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Seeds for risk rout reversal were sown hours before it started
Today 01:33 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Tech 100 articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
Nasdaq 100 outlook dims on soft data ahead of Apple and Amazon earnings
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
August 1, 2024 05:00 PM
    stocks_03
    Nasdaq 100 forecast: Will AI optimism fuel breakout in Apple?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    June 6, 2024 02:00 PM
      Wall Street sign with a building in background
      S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead: Into the FOMC
      By:
      James Stanley
      April 28, 2024 08:00 AM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        Nasdaq 100 analysis: Markets remain vulnerable despite tech rally
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 24, 2024 03:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.