Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ trades quietly after yesterday's rally

U.S. stocks are pointing to a quiet start on Thursday after a tech-fueled rally in the previous session and as investors digest the latest PPI and jobless claims figures. Jobless claims were in line with forecasts, calming any lingering concerns that the labor market might be collapsing while PPI was mixed. Attention will now turn towards the FOMC meeting next week,

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 12, 2024 11:54 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow future 0.04% at 40747

S&P futures 0.0% at 5543

Nasdaq futures -0.1% at 19202

In Europe

FTSE 0.44% at 8233

Dax 0.48% at 18410

  • US stocks steady after data
  • US jobless claims were in line with forecast
  • ECB cut rates by 25 bps as expected
  • Oil rises for a second day on supply concerns

Stocks steady after jobless claims & PPI

U.S. stocks are pointing to a quiet start on Thursday after a tech-fueled rally in the previous session and as investors digest the latest PPI and jobless claims figures.

The Nasdaq 100 booked its largest daily increase in a month on Wednesday following a surge in AI darling Nvidia, which lifted big tech stocks across the board and helped underpin a rebound in equities following US inflation data.

Today, the mood music is quieter. Today's data shows that jobless claims are in line with forecasts at 230K, supporting the view that the US labour market is not collapsing but could be cooling. Meanwhile, wholesale inflation was mixed, rising more than expected on a monthly basis but weaker than forecast on an annual basis at 2.4%.

These are the last major data points before next week's Federal Reserve interest rate decision. The market is expecting a 25-basis-point rate cut; after this week's data, expectations for a 50-basis-point rate cut have been reined in.

Corporate news

Nvidia is set to open higher, adding to yesterday's 8% gains, its largest daily increase in weeks. The share price rallied after CEO Jensen Huang spoke confidently about strong demand for the company's products. The jump in Nvidia has helped push global chip manufacturers higher on Thursday.

Kroger chairs rose after better-than-expected Q2 earnings, prompting the supermarket to raise the low end of its full-year sales forecast. Kroger posted EPS of $0.93 for the quarter, ahead of estimates of $0.91, while revenue came in at $33.91 billion.

 

Nasdaq 100 forecast – technical analysis.

The Nasdaq trades below its short-term falling trendline. The price rebounded higher off the 200 SMA and is attempting to rise above the 50 SMA and falling trendline resistance around 19400. If buyers can get the price above here, 20k is the next line in the sand before bringing 20,750 into play. On the downside, 18300, the 200 SMA, and the weekly low are the levels sellers will need to break below to create a lower low.Nasdaq 100 forecast chart

FX markets – USD holds rises, GBP/USD falls

The USD held steady after yesterday's gains as the market lowered expectations of a 50 basis point rate cut following hotter-than-expected core inflation and a study of jobless claims.

EUR/USD is edging higher after the ECB cut interest rates by 25 basis points in line with expectations, taking the rate to 3.5%. The move comes as inflation in the region has cooled to 2.2%, a three-year low after the central bank cut interest rates in June for the first time in four years. The ECB lowered growth forecasts and expects inflation to remain above target for longer.

USD/JPY has risen from an 8-month low as the yen weakens following softer-than-expected PPI data. PPI fell 0.2% below the 0% forecast, raising some questions about how much headroom the Bank of Japan has to hike rates further.

Oil rises despite IEA demand slowdown

Oil prices are rising for a second straight day, as concerns over supply in the US overshadow concerns over the oil demand outlook.

A weather system is hitting the US Gulf of Mexico oil, and producers are halting output and going offline. The restriction in supply is supporting the price and lifting it from a 16-month low of $65.

However, the longer-term fundamentals remain weak, and concerns surrounding the oil demand outlook could limit the upside in oil. The ongoing economic slump in China, the world's largest oil importer, has weighed on prices in recent weeks.

The IEA downwardly revised its demand outlook for oil owing to contracting Chinese oil demand and slowing economic growth.

Related tags: USD Oil Nasdaq

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Remains Susceptible to Trump Tariffs
Today 08:00 AM
EUR/USD Forecast: Focus Turns to US Inflation Data in Week Ahead
Today 03:00 AM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Vertical as Trump Tariffs Risk Trade War
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Price Maintains a Neutral Bias After the NFP Release
February 7, 2025 08:00 PM
U.S. Dollar Price Action Setups into CPI Week
February 7, 2025 07:26 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

US_flag_NYC
S&P500 Forecast: SPX muted as trade worries ease & ahead of Amazon earnings
By:
Fiona Cincotta
February 6, 2025 02:01 PM
    Market chart
    USD/CAD Forecast: The Canadian Dollar Points to a New Bullish Bias
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 5, 2025 04:07 PM
      US_flag_map_eye
      S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as Alphabet disappoints & trade concerns weigh
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 5, 2025 02:13 PM
        USD/MXN Update: The Mexican Peso Holds Amid Temporary Tariff Suspension
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 4, 2025 05:29 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.