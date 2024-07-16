Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises despite stronger than expected retail sales

U.S. stocks are set to rise modestly on the open as the Trump trade continues, and investors digest comments from Fed Powell, including the latest US retail sales and earnings. Retail sales ex-autos rose 0.4%, reversing a trend of falling sales. Earnings continue to roll in with BAC and MS beating forecasts.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Tuesday 11:45 PM
20231218 - 001 - 01
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow future 0.17% at 40,437

S&P futures 0.37% at 5657

Nasdaq futures 0.20% at 20470

In Europe

FTSE -0.7% at 8125

Dax -0.71% at 18470

  • Retail sales ex-autos rise 0.4% MoM
  • Fed Powell's speech & Trump trade remain in focus
  • BAC & MS beat earnings and revenue forecasts
  • Oil falls as China worries offset Fed rate cut hopes

Stronger retail sales fail to dampen the mood

U.S. stocks are set to rise modestly on the open as the Trump trade continues, and investors digest comments from Fed Powell, including the latest US retail sales and earnings.

US retail sales excluding autos rose by the most in three months in June, a sign that consumers are regaining their footing at the end of Q2. Retail sales less major vehicles rose +0.4% after an upwardly revised 0.1% increase in May. The data contrasts a recent trend, which had shown a gradual slowdown in consumption as Americans started to be squeezed amid high interest rates and a cooling labor market. Instead, the stronger data suggests that the economy is holding out better as the Federal Reserve considers a start to reducing interest rate cuts.

The data comes after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell yesterday said he was more confident that inflation was cooling towards the Fed's 2% target. Following his speech, the markets are now pricing in a 100% probability that the Fed will cut rates in September.

Powell’s comments, combined with expectations that Donald Trump could win a second term in the White House, have supported stocks. Trump's protectionist policies helped Wall Street higher on Monday and continue to fuel the Trump trade, which is buying the US over anything else.

As well as economic data attention is also on earning season as more earnings continue to drive in.

Corporate news

Bank of America is set to open 2% higher after reporting Q2 revenue and profits that beat expectations, thanks to rising investment banking and asset management fees.

Morgan Stanley is set to open over 2% lower despite reporting profits rising in Q2 with investment banking activity rewrite rebounding.

Apple is set to open at fresh all-time highs after Morgan Stanley called the stock a “top pack for AI.” Analysts cited the company's AI efforts, which are likely to boost device sales as Apple catches up with Alphabet, Google, and Microsoft, which have already benefited from AI gains.

 

Nasdaq 100 forecast – technical analysis.

The Nasdaq holds above its near-term rising trendline, recovering from Friday’s selloff. Buyers will look to push the price above 20,600, the weekly high, ahead of 20,760 for fresh all-time highs. Support can be seen at 20,250, the rising trendline support. Below here is 20,130, last week’s low, ahead of 20,000. A fall below 19,500 is needed for sellers to take control.

Nasdaq 100 forecast chart

FX markets – USD rising, GBP/USD falls

The USD is rising after retail sales data was stronger than expected. The USD continues to weigh up the Trump trade against expectations that the Fed could cut rates soon.

EUR/USD is falling after German ZEW economic sentiment fell more than expected in June. German economic morale fell to 41.8, down from 47.5. The data raises concerns over a slowdown in the eurozone’s largest economy. Attention will turn to the ECB meeting on Thursday, where the central bank is expected to leave rates unchanged.

GBP/USD is falling after data from Kantar showed that UK grocery inflation cooled the most in almost three years. Grocery inflation is 1.6%, a level last seen in September 2021 and coincides with an increase in footfall. UK inflation data is due tomorrow and jobs data on Thursday.

Oil falls further on China worries.

Oil prices continue falling on Tuesday, extending the selloff from yesterday amid ongoing concerns over the health of the Chinese economy and despite expectations that the Federal Reserve is looking to cut interest rates as soon as September potentially.

Data yesterday showed that the Chinese economy grew at 4.7% in Q2, its lowest rate since Q1 2023, while also missing forecasts. Slowing growth in China, the world's largest importer, hurts the oil demand outlook, adding pressure on oil prices.

Meanwhile, increased confidence that US inflation is cooling towards the 2% target supports the view that the Fed could cut interest rates soon. A lower interest rate environment is more beneficial for oil demand, helping to cap some of the losses fueled by China concerns.

 

 

 

Related tags: US Open Nasdaq USD

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Analysis: US Oil and UK Oil Breach Critical Support Zones
Today 12:09 PM
Gold outlook: Precious metal edges closer to May ATH
Today 11:52 AM
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:52 AM
Hang Seng, China A50 looking to turn the tide
Today 03:00 AM
USD index, USD/JPY show signs of stability, ASX breaks 8000
Yesterday 11:20 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week - July 15, 2024
Yesterday 04:41 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Open articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises despite stronger than expected retail sales
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 01:45 PM
    US_flag_map_eye
    Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises with Trump & Fed Powell in focus
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Yesterday 01:39 PM
      100USD_buildings
      S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises as banks kick off Q2 earnings season
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      July 12, 2024 02:22 PM
        20231218 - 001 - 01
        Nasdaq100 Forecast: QQQ rises as cooling inflation lifts Fed rate cut expectations
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        July 11, 2024 01:05 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.