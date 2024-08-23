Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises ahead of Powell's speech at Jackson Hole Symposium

US futures

Dow future 0.5% at 40932

S&P futures 0.65% at 5626

Nasdaq futures 1% at 19700

In Europe

FTSE 0.44% at 8314

Dax 0.47% at 18590

Stocks rise ahead of Powell’s speech

The market is 100% certain the Fed will cut in September

Oil rises but is set to fall across the week

Fed Powell speaks at Jackson Hole

U.S. stocks are heading higher on Friday, recovering from losses in the previous session, with the focus firmly on an address by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell for more clues over the central bank's outlook for interest rates.

At 10:00 AM ET, Federal Reserve Powell is set to speak at the Jackson Hole symposium and is expected to signal the central bank's plans to start cutting interest rates next month.

Powell is unlikely to be explicit or give many details or even unlikely to allude to the size of the rate cut. The markets are pricing in with 100% certainty that the central bank will move in September. However, traders remain split over the size of the rate cut at 25 or 50 basis points. The market is also pricing in 1% of rate cuts before the end of the year. This may be too aggressive.

After recent signs of a cooling US labor market, concerns of a hard landing. The market will be interested to see whether Powell references this downward revision in payrolls and any concerns over the US labour market.

Should the markets consider Powell to have a dovish tone, this could support stocks higher.

Corporate news

Uber is set to open over 1% lower after the ride-hailing service announced a partnership with Cruise, a subsidiary of GM. The partnership allows Cruise’s self-driving vehicles to be launched on Uber's platform.

Workday jumped 12% after the human resource software provider exceeded market forecasts for Q2 revenue and announced a $1 billion share buyback cloud.

Nvidia is rising by 1% after Evercore ISI analyst suggested that investors buy ahead of earnings next week as concerns over the Blackwell delays are overdone.

Nasdaq 100 forecast – technical analysis.

After the Nasdaq 100 ran into resistance just below 20j before correcting lower and finding support at the 50 SMA. Buyers supported by the RSI above 50 could look to retake 20k ahead of 20,750 and fresh all-time highs. On the downside, the 50 SMA at 19,500 could offer minor support, with a break below here breaking lower towards 18,900 the 100 SMA.

FX markets – USD rises, EUR/USD falls

The USD is falling ahead of Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole. It is on track to lose around 1% this week as the markets price in a rate cut in September.

EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.11, around its 13-month high, as the EUR benefits from USD weakness. Gains may be limited from here, given that the ECB is expected to cut interest rates in the September meeting. Eurozone inflation data next week is in focus.

GBP/USD is rising towards 1.3125 as it trades around its highest level this year ahead of a speech by Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey at the Jackson Hole symposium. The pound has benefited from expectations that the Bank of England won't cut interest rates again until November.

Oil steadies after 4-days of losses

Oil prices are rising on Friday but are still on course for a sharp weekly loss of over 3% amid ongoing concerns of slowing demand.

Recent data from China, the world's largest oil importer, has pointed to a struggling economy and slowing demand from refiners. Meanwhile, a sharp revision to US payroll data earlier in the week also raised concerns of a hard landing for the US economy, which is the largest consumer of oil.

Another push for a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas has also helped to ease supply concerns, which has pulled oil prices lower.