Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after retail sales drop

US stocks are pointing to a quiet start as investors await more details on trade tariffs and amid rising concerns over the health of the US consumer. Retail sales fell -0.9% MoM worse than the -0.1% decline forecast. Stocks are set to rise across the week, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 near record highs as trade war fears ease.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Saturday 1:49 AM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow future 0.01% at 44662

S&P futures 0.08% at 6116

Nasdaq futures 0.5% at 22073

In Europe

FTSE -0.30% at 8730

Dax  -0.34% at 22536

  • US retail sales fall 0.9% MoM vs -0.1% expected
  • Data raises concerns over the health of the consumer
  • Trade war fears ease after Trump delays reciprocal tariffs
  • Oil rises across the week after 3 weeks of losses

Retail sales drop sharply by -0.9%

US stocks are pointing to a quiet start as investors await more details on trade tariffs and amid rising concerns over the health of the US consumer.

Retail sales, a key measure of consumer spending, fell faster than expected, dropping 0.9% month on month after rising 0.7% in December, an upward revision from 0.4%.

Weak retail sales could raise questions about the health of the consumer and the Federal Reserve's less dovish stance. The Fed is expected to keep interest rates on hold over the next few meetings, and according to the CME Fed watch tool, there is just a 50% chance of the Fed cutting rates in July. The market is only seeing a 25 basis point rate cut this year  and that could be in December. High rates for longer could put more pressure on the US consumer, which is problematic given that household spending is a key driver of economic growth.

The mood remains subdued as investors also await more clarity on President Trump's reciprocal tariff plans. The three leading indices on Wall Street posted gains yesterday and are set to rise across the week as the reciprocal tariffs appear to have a delayed implementation, which could provide room for negotiation.

While tariff news created lots of volatility a few weeks ago, it seems that the market is now becoming numb to these announcements, noticing them as more of a negotiating tool than anything else.

Corporate news

Moderna falls over 4% after a larger-than-expected loss in Q4 as the firm continues to slash costs and sees lower demand for its COVID-19 vaccine.

GameStop rises 8% on reports that the video game retailer is considering buying Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as alternative asset classes.

Airbnb is set to rise 14% after the short-term housing rental firm posted Q4 earnings and sales that beat forecasts, thanks to a jump in the number of first-time users.

Palo Alto Networks is falling over 4% after the cyber security firm issued a disappointing earnings outlook.

Nasdaq 100 forecast – technical analysis.

The Nasdaq once again recovered off the 50 SMA and has risen above the 22k resistance zone, heading towards 22,133 and fresh record highs. The bullish outlook is supported by momentum. Sellers need to take out the 50 SMA support around 21,500 to open the door to 21k.

Nasdaq 100 forecast chart

FX markets – USD falls, GBP/USD rises

USD is falling after weaker-than-expected retail sales, which suggests that the US consumer is no longer healthy. For further clues, attention will be on next week’s US consumer confidence data.

EUR/USD is rising after stronger-than-expected GDP growth in Q4. The eurozone economy grew 0.1% QoQ, ahead of the 0% growth forecast. The pair trades at a two-week high.

GBP/USD is rising to 1.26, capitalizing on the weaker USD. Investors look ahead to UK unemployment and inflation data next week for fresh cues over the Bank of England's policy outlook. The data comes after the central bank cut rates by 25 basis points to 4.5% last week.

Oil rises across the week as trade war fears ease

Oil prices are rising on Friday and are set to snap a three-week losing run boosted by rising fuel demand and expectations that plans for US reciprocal tariffs won't come into effect before April, easing concerns over trade wars.

The longer timeline gives more room for negotiations and a trade consensus to be reached.

However, the upside in the oil market may be limited, given the optimism surrounding any potential Ukraine-Russian peace talks.

Related tags: US Open Nasdaq USD Oil

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Bears Charge Support
Today 02:00 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Forex Friday - February 14, 2025
Today 12:00 PM
GBPUSD, Dow Forecast: Markets Hold Gains Despite Tariff Threats
Today 08:05 AM
Iron Ore Surges as Cyclone Zelia Threatens Pilbara Supply
Today 03:47 AM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Face Uncertainty as US Tariff Shift Looms
Yesterday 11:30 PM
CAD, AUD look set to benefit as the USD bull case becomes unhinged
Yesterday 10:07 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Open articles

Congress building
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after retail sales drop
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 02:49 PM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises despite Trump's tariff warning & hotter PPI data
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Yesterday 01:56 PM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      S&P 500 Forecast: SPX falls after hotter CPI data
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 12, 2025 02:00 PM
        US_flag_map_eye
        S&P 500 Forecast: SPX slips ahead of Powell's testimony
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 11, 2025 01:59 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.