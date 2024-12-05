Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after jobs data

U.S. stocks are set for a muted opening as investors digest the latest jobs data and prepare for tomorrow's nonfarm payroll report. Yesterday, the S&P 500, the NASDAQ 100, and the Dow Jones booked record closing highs thanks to a surging technology sector and after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell highlighted the strength of the US economy.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 6, 2024 1:53 AM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow future 0.44% at 44,949

S&P futures 0.01% at 6084

Nasdaq futures 0.4% at 21478

In Europe

FTSE -0.0% at 8335

Dax  0.89% at 20213

  • US unchanged around record highs
  • US jobless claims rise to 224k
  • Fed Powell signals to a slower pace of rate cuts
  • Oil inches higher as OPEC+ is set to postpone oil output hikes

Stocks hover a record high

U.S. stocks are set for a muted opening as investors digest the latest jobs data and look ahead to tomorrow's nonfarm payroll report.

Yesterday, the S&P 500, the NASDAQ 100, and the Dow Jones booked record closing highs thanks to a surging technology sector.

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell highlighted the strength of the US economy and signaled a slower pace for interest rate cuts, echoing Mary Daly's view that there was no urgency to cut rates further. The market is still pricing in a 75% chance word a December rate cut.

Today's jobless claims data showed that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits increased modestly compared to last week, up 224,000, implying that the labour market continues to cool.

Attention now turns to tomorrow's nonfarm payroll report, which is expected to show that 200,000 jobs were added in February after just 12,000 were added in October, following strike action and the impact of hurricanes.

Corporate news

Dollar General trades higher after the discount chain operator posted Q3 revenue ahead of forecasts whilst also trimming the upper end of its annual forecast owing to hurricane expenses.

Southwest Airlines is flying higher after revising its Q4 revenue per available seat mile forecast, thanks to stronger pricing and a resurgence in domestic demand.

MicroStatregty and other crypto stocks are surging after Bitcoin, the world's largest digital currency, shot above 100k to fresh record highs following Trump's selection of Paul Aitken for SEC chair. Paul is expected to bring pro-crypto regulation to Washington, replacing Gary Gensler, who adopted a tough stance on the crypto industry in recent years.

Nasdaq 100 forecast – technical analysis.

The Nasdaq 100 recovered from the 20,300 mid-November low, rising above 21,000 to 21,500, a fresh ATH. The RSI above 50 supports further upside while it remains out of the overbought territory. Buyers will look to extend gains to 21,600, the rising trendline resistance. On the downside, immediate support is at 21,300, the November 11 low, opening the door to 20,700. A break below 20,300 is needed to create a lower low.

Nasdaq 100 forecast chart

FX markets – USD falls, EUR/USD rises

The USD is falling after weaker-than-expected jobs data and as attention turns to NFP data tomorrow. The US jobless claims rose to 224k and jo cuts were higher than expected.

EUR/USD is rising despite the collapse of the French government as Michel Barnier lost a vote of no-confidence, as expected. Eurozone retail sales were also weaker than expected. However, the EUR is gaining, taking advantage of the weaker USD.

GBP/USD is rising amid a weaker USD. The BoE’s DMP quarterly survey showed that UK companies' inflation expectations rose to 2.7% in the final quarter. This survey is closely watched by BoE policymakers, who have warned that they see a slower path to rate cuts following the budget.

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in Q4 2024

Oil rises as OPEC is set to delay output increases to April

Oil prices are inching higher after yesterday's losses as the market weighs reports that OPEC+ is planning to delay planned oil output increases until April next year.

The delay comes as the oil group attempts to support prices amid weak demand notably from China and rising supply from outside OPEC. The group had been originally planning to unwind output cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day from October this year.

Meanwhile, US oil stockpiles showed a larger than expected draw al, frank some support to the price.

 

Related tags: US Open Nasdaq Oil USD

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD succumbing to yields, dollar strength
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Open articles

US_flag_NYC
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after inflation data
By:
Fiona Cincotta
December 11, 2024 02:20 PM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ is unchanged as investors wait for inflation data
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    December 10, 2024 02:07 PM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      S&P500 Forecast: SPX is muted at record high ahead of CPI this week
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 9, 2024 02:25 PM
        USA flag
        Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after solid NFP report
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 6, 2024 02:36 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.