Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ looks cautiously to Nvidia earnings

US stocks are set for a muted open as investors sit on the sidelines ahead of Nvidia's earnings. The chip maker will test the market's enthusiasm for the AI trade, with revenue and profits set to double across the year. Strong numbers and guidance could boost risk sentiment as well as demand for all things AI.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 28, 2024 11:40 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow future -0.02% at 41244

S&P futures -0.05% at 5622

Nasdaq futures -0.14% at 19550

In Europe

FTSE -0.24% at 8329

Dax 0.57% at 18800

  • Traders sit on the sidelines ahead of NVDA earnings
  • NVDA expected to see profits & revenue double y/y
  • Oil falls for a second day

Nvidia results to test AI enthusiasm of AI trade

U.S. stocks are unchanged on Wednesday as investors remain on the sidelines ahead of earnings from Nvidia after the close, which could shed more light on enthusiasm for the AI trade.

The results come amid a rotation out of tech stocks this week amid growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in September, supporting flows into more economically sensitive sectors of the market and helping the Dow Jones reach record highs. Meanwhile, the S&P500 trades modestly lower across the week so far, although still close to the record high.

The US economic calendar is quiet today. Attention is firmly focused on tomorrow's GDP and jobless data and core PCE, the Fed's preferred gauge for inflation, which is due later this week.

Corporate news

Nvidia is in focus ahead of earnings and is expected to post earnings of $0.64 on revenue of $28.68 billion, both more than doubling from the previous quarter. The share price has traded up 160% so far in 2024, benefiting greatly from the firm's rising investment in AI. However, the earnings come following other major tech reports that have suggested that AI may not be the big driver that it was initially expected to be, at least not yet.

Apple is edging higher after reports that the tech giant has cut 100 jobs in its digital services group amid shifting priorities. The news comes after long-standing chief financial officer Luca Maestri announced he will be stepping down.

Abercrombie and Fitch has raised its forecast for annual sales after revenue rose 21% following the revamping of its offering and new styles to attract fashion-savvy shoppers. Shares are inching higher after the results and trade up almost 90% so far this year. Net sales are expected to rise between 12% to 13% for fiscal 2024.

 

Nasdaq 100 forecast – technical analysis.

The Nasdaq has recovered from the 17.2k August low before running into resistance just below 20k. The price has eased lower and is consolidating at 19.5k the 50 SMA. Buyers will need to rise above 19.7k the falling trendline resistance and 20k to extend the recovery further. Sellers will look to take out the 50 SMA to extend losses towards 19k, the round number, and rising trendline support..

Nasdaq 100 forecast chart

FX markets – USD rises, GBP/USD falls

The USD is recovering from a 13-month low. The US dollar had fallen sharply in recent sessions on expectations that the Fed would start cutting interest rates next month. The markets are pricing 100 basis points worth of rate cuts before the end of the year.

EUR/USD is falling amid a quiet economic calendar leaving the stronger dollar in charge and driving the pair. Recent German data has highlighted concerns over the economic growth outlook in the the eurozone’s largest economy. Worries over the slowdown could encourage the ECB to cut rates in the September meeting.

GBP/USD is pulling back after rising sharply to a fresh two-year high yesterday. The pound is supported by the view that the Bank of England will keep interest rates restrictive for longer despite cutting interest rates in the August meeting.

Oil falls for a second day

Oil prices holding steady the investor's weigh up political tensions and lackluster demand.

On the one hand, oil prices had risen 7% in just three days on supply worries as concerns grew that tensions in the Middle East could broaden to include Iran-backed Hezbollah. News of the Libyan oil field production halts owing to a clash between government fractions, the central bank, and oil revenues also lifted prices.

However, oil is now falling for a second day, unwinding some of those oil supply concerns and after oil inventories declined by more than expected.

Attention now turns to EIA oil inventories due shortly.

 

 

 

Related tags: US Open

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Open articles

Congress building
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after retail sales drop
By:
Fiona Cincotta
February 14, 2025 02:49 PM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises despite Trump's tariff warning & hotter PPI data
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 13, 2025 01:56 PM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      S&P 500 Forecast: SPX falls after hotter CPI data
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 12, 2025 02:00 PM
        US_flag_map_eye
        S&P 500 Forecast: SPX slips ahead of Powell's testimony
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 11, 2025 01:59 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.