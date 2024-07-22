Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Biden Drops Out, Tech Stocks Bounce Back

The Nasdaq 100 is bouncing off 50-day EMA support – key resistance looms at 20K, with support at 18,900 and 18,400.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Tuesday 5:23 AM
Research
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Nasdaq 100 Key Points

  • President Biden has dropped out of the 2024 Presidential race, leaving Kamala Harris as the presumptive US Presidential nominee.
  • Former President Trump is still seen as the odds-on favorite to win the presidency, though some elements of the recent “Trump Trade” are moderating today.
  • The Nasdaq 100 is bouncing off 50-day EMA support – key resistance looms at 20K, with support at 18,900 and 18,400.

You almost certainly don’t need another non-political pundit opining on this weekend’s developments, so we’ll stick to the facts:

  • President Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for President in the 2024 election, dropped out of the race Sunday afternoon
  • He then endorsed his current Vice President, Kamala Harris, to be the candidate
  • Harris has secured (and is securing) the endorsements of many Democratic bigwigs as we speak
  • While not technically confirmed until the Democratic National Convention on August 22, political betting markets are pricing Harris as nearly 90% likely to be the Democratic nominee.
  • Harris has yet to name a Vice President running mate, with betting markets currently favoring Josh Shapiro, Andy Beshear, Roy Cooper, or Mark Kelly
  • Former President Donald Trump is still seen as the odds-on favorite to win the election in November, though his perceived odds have fallen from the mid-60% range to closer to 60% after this weekend’s developments.

Perhaps most interestingly for traders, the market reaction to the political drama has been limited as many traders were already pricing in the potential for Biden to drop out. We are seeing a very slight unwind of the so-called “Trump Trade,” with US Treasury yields ticking higher and the technology-focused Nasdaq 100 index outperforming other major US indices.

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in H2 2024

Nasdaq 100 Technical Analysis – NDX Daily Chart

NASDAq_100_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_NDX_CHART_07222024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Speaking of the Nasdaq 100, NDX is bouncing back off its rising 50-day EMA following last week’s big swoon. While last week’s break of bullish trend line support is significant, the longer-term trend remains intact, with the 50-day EMA and 200-day SMA still rising at a solid rate.

If the earnings results in the coming weeks (starting with Alphabet and Tesla tomorrow afte the bell) are able to meet or beat expectations, the tech-heavy index could regain the 20K handle and potentially retest the record high near 20,700 in short order. However, if weak earnings reports start to accumulate and the index is unable to recapture the 20K level, it could set the stage for a continuation down toward levels of previous-resistance-turned-support at 18,900 and 18,400 as we move through the dog days of summer.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Check out Matt’s Daily Market Update videos on YouTube and be sure to follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: US Tech 100 Indices Technical Analysis Election US Election

Latest market news

View more
Gold forecast: Metals drops but bullish trend intact
Today 03:16 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after Biden steps down from election race
Today 02:12 PM
Weekly equities forecast: Tesla, Alphabet, Lloyds
Today 11:16 AM
EURUSD, DXY Analysis: Political Shifts vs PMI and PCE Week
Today 09:30 AM
USD/CNH eyes fresh highs as PBOC cuts rates, USD/JPY bullish reversal incoming?
Today 06:34 AM
GBP/USD, USD/JPY, VIX, gold analysis from the weekly COT report
Today 02:47 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Tech 100 articles

crypto_03
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: “Magnificent Seven” Q2 2024 Earnings Preview
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
July 18, 2024 02:46 PM
    Close-up of stock market board
    Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq forecast: Powell, payrolls in focus as inflation takes a backseat
    By:
    David Scutt
    June 30, 2024 08:00 AM
      stocks_09
      Nasdaq 100 analysis: AMZN, GOOG, NVDA and TSLA in focus
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 27, 2024 01:30 PM
        USA flag
        Nasdaq100 Forecast: QQQ rises as Nvidia rebounds & Fed speakers are in focus
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        June 25, 2024 01:57 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.