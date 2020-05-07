Multi Bullish Pattern Found in China Evergrande

China Evergrande (3333), a major Chinese real estate group, announced that contracted sales climbed 11.6% on year.....

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 7, 2020 10:39 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Multi Bullish Signals Found in China Evergrande

China Evergrande (3333), a major Chinese real estate group, announced that contracted sales climbed 11.6% on year to 65.21 billion yuan in April. Besides, the company reported that it repurchased 3.712 million shares on March 5, involving 51.51 million Hong Kong dollars.

From a technical point of view, the stock broke above the declining trend line drawn from January top and the Pennant pattern on the daily chart. Those patterns suggest a bullish outlook on the chart.

The RSI has broken above the declining trend line drawn from January and is still heading upward, suggesting the upward momentum for the stock prices. 

Bullish readers should consider to set the support level around the previous low at $12.40. The resistance level is located at $15.50 (a gap occurred on March 16) and $17.40 (a gap occurred on March 9).


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities China

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY outlook hinges on continued US interest rate recalibration
Today 08:00 AM
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Nears February Highs, Inflation in Focus
Today 02:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ hovers around record highs in a quiet start
Yesterday 01:52 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Forex Friday – February 23, 2024
Yesterday 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:01 AM
US dollar weakness might be short lived: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 05:43 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

china_07
Hang Seng, China A50 seeking fresh bullish catalysts to power market recovery
By:
David Scutt
February 22, 2024 01:21 AM
    japan_02
    Ducks have lined up for Nikkei 225 to test its 1989 high
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 21, 2024 10:54 PM
      Australian flag
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 15, 2024 11:33 PM
        aus_03
        AUD/USD, ASX 200: Employment slowdown a seasonal swoon or start of something sinister?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 15, 2024 01:42 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.