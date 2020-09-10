Morrison Supermarkets under pressure after 1H results

Wm Morrison Supermarkets, a chain of supermarkets, reported 1H operating profit before exceptionals down 20.2% to £201m

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 10, 2020 1:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Morrison Supermarkets under pressure after 1H results

Wm Morrison Supermarkets, a chain of supermarkets, reported 1H operating profit before exceptionals down 20.2% to £201m (2019/20: £252m), with margin down 55 basis points (bps) to 2.3%. Group LFL excluding fuel was up 8.7%, comprising a retail contribution of 7.9% and wholesale contribution of 0.8%. Total revenue was £8.73bn, down 1.1% year on year. Total revenue growth excluding fuel was up 8.8%. The interim ordinary dividend is up 5.7% to 2.04p (2019/20 1.93p).

From a chartist point of view, the stock price escaped from a bearish channel in place since August 2018 and is nearing the 20WMA (ST pullback). A key support base has formed at 157p. In addition, a rounding bottom pattern is taking shape. A continuation of the short term consolidation move cannot be ruled out towards 177p. As long as 157p is support, a rebound is likely. A break above 210p would open a path to see 227 (Fibonacci projection). Alternatively, a break below 157p would call for a reversal downtrend.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Related tags: Coronavirus Equities

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Climbs Towards 2024 High
Today 08:00 AM
EUR/USD forecast remains bearish ahead of US CPI
Today 03:00 AM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Charge Resistance
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Weekly equities forecast: US banks earnings - JP Morgan, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD - Trump, Trudeau, Tiff and Tariffs
January 10, 2025 08:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Coronavirus articles

China flag
Index in Focus: China A50
By:
January 5, 2023 08:14 PM
    China flag
    Index in Focus: China A50
    By:
    December 6, 2022 05:03 PM
      downtrend chart
      Index in Focus: China A50
      By:
      September 1, 2022 04:28 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Moderna Q2 preview: Where next for MRNA stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 1, 2022 08:40 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.