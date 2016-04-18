After more than 10 hours of negations between OPEC and non-OPEC members (16 nations in total exclude key player, Iran) have failed to reach an agreement for an oil production freeze that was discussed earlier in February 2016. The main gridlock was from Saudi Arabia’s stance that in order for a production freeze mechanism to work all OPEC members must take part but Iran (a member of OPEC) has stated that she will not cut any production after sanctions has just been lifted on Iran’s oil exports and Iran did not send any representative to the just concluded Doha meeting.

From a financial markets perspective, there will be a risk of unwinding of late short-term long positions of risk assets. On last Tuesday, 12 April 2016, there was a media report that speculated that Saudi Arabia and Russia has reached a deal on production freeze without Iran’s participation and this news has sparked a rally in WTI crude oil and global equities.

WTI Crude Oil (futures)

(Click to enlarge charts)

The latest Commitments of Traders report by U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission as at 12 April 2016 has shown hat Large Speculators have a net long position of 289,161 contracts for WTI which is the highest since 26 May 2016. Therefore, failure at the Doha talks is likely to lead to a potential unwinding of such extreme “optimistic” long bets. This morning’s price action in the WTI futures has gapped down and as long as the 40.13 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, it is likely to continue its slide in the short-term to target the 35.24 and 34.20 supports.

Given that recent past movement of the WTI is correlated with global equities and any weakness seen in oil will lead to a risk-off event in the equities space. Therefore,we are maintaining our short-term bearish bias on the major stock indices from last Friday’s outlook. Key levels will be as follow:

1) Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) – Gapped down below first downside target of 16590. Now pivotal resistance stands at 16655 for further potential push down towards 16000 support.

2) Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) – Likely to gap down at the opening. Pivotal resistance remains at 21530 for potential decline towards 20985/840 support zone and even 20600 (61.8% retracement from 8 April 2016 low @9am to 14 April 2016 high of 21534

3) Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) – Approaching first downside target of 9950. Tightened pivotal resistance to 10070 for further potential decline towards 9780/755 support zone.

4) U.S. SP500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) – Pivotal resistance at 2083 for a potential decline towards 2060 before 2050 support (pull-back support of former descending channel’s upper boundary + ascending trendline from 08 April 2016 low of 2033)>

Do note that these are short-term levels (1 to 3 days) and our medium-term weekly outlook/strategy will be published later in the afternoon.

In addition, another asset class worth to take note are the commodities currencies. In our Strategic Outlook/Strategy for Q2 2016, we did mentioned that the CAD and AUD have already seen their potential strength against the USD in Q1 2016 and it is likely for the USD to see a revival against the CAD and AUD in Q2 2016. The failure of the Doha Talks has added impetus for our bullish view on the USD against commodities currencies for Q2 2016. I have reattached the weekly charts from the Q2 2016 Strategic Outlook/Strategy presentation that was conducted three weeks ago. The hourly charts will be the short-term (1 to 3 days) outlook/strategy and note that the levels highlighted in blue are the respective short-term pivotal support for USD/CAD and pivotal resistance for AUD/USD.

USD/CAD

(Click to enlarge charts)

AUD/USD

(Click to enlarge charts)

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.