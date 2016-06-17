morning briefing sterling jitters remain 2665882016

Assumptions are very risky things to have in a market like the one we’re currently experiencing.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 17, 2016 7:47 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
  • Assumptions are very risky things to have in a market like the one we’re currently experiencing. True, the tone of sterling has improved quite a bit during the last 15 hours or so, though it has remained highly volatile, and the basis to make anything more than a very short-term trading decision has simply not changed, from our point of view. For example, there doesn’t appear to be much let up in demand for short-term sterling protection: implied volatility of simple sterling/dollar options expiring next week has hit a fresh record high this morning.
  • Is the widely speculated change in sentiment reflected in polling results? It is not. Or perhaps, not yet. The last major poll—one for the Evening Standard newspaper was the one which showed a 53% / 47% split in favour of Brexit. It appears polling companies have delayed the release of their most recent surveys after the murder of MP Jo Cox in Birstall, West Yorkshire on Thursday.
  • The pound is bid, taking the euro down once again, and more sharply this time away from the 0.799 levels we’ve been watching this week, leaving the pair trading at 0.7882 at last look. Against the dollar, sterling is also looking much more assured, retaking 1.42 and 60-odd points more. Taking the sharp and rapid plunge last Friday as a de facto gap, current cable values are trading within that, so it will be interesting to see if sterling stabilizes here, or not.
  • Looking around the globe, there’s little doubt sentiment has received a fillip. Both major oil contracts are higher on the day, although Brent and US crude are set to post just their second and third week-on-week falls in 10 weeks respectively. Most major stock markets across Asia, including in Japan, China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Australia rose overnight, although performances varied widely.
  • The dollar index is currently soft, however it was just a few points away from posting a small gain for the week, at last look. That largely reflects the pretty spectacular move this week by the yen against the dollar which is still comfortably on the ¥104 handle albeit somewhat softer since Thursday. Japan’s currency has advanced 2.6% against the greenback this week.
  • The main economic readings outstanding for the week are Canadian inflation and US Housing Starts, both at 1.30 in London’s afternoon.

 

Please look out for our updates on the above market developments and others throughout the day.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.