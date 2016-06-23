morning briefing referendum day rally 2667122016

We’re here.  The vote that may or may not end all British votes as part of the European Union is underway. And even on the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 23, 2016 9:05 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
  • We’re here.  The vote that may or may not end all British votes as part of the European Union is underway. And even on the day itself, nobody really has any idea which way it will go. The FT’s poll of polls hit 47%/45% this morning, whilst gamblers have been consistently putting their money on Remain for months. Betfair, the world’s biggest gambling exchange, reported wagers tallying the equivalent of 2/11 for Remain, with £54m riding on that result, up some £20m within a few days.
  • The Sterling market was voting with its money as well. The pound was roaring like a lion against the dollar, seeing the highest levels all year—on Referendum Day of all days.  Cable was 0.5% up on the day at $1.4780 at time of writing. That’s firmer than most experienced market participants would expect cable to be, going into the risk event of the decade. Quite remarkably sterling has grazed $1.4843 this morning, slightly edging prices on 29th February.
  • The euro was in step with the pound too. 77 pence was looking increasingly difficult to sustain, after EUR0.7698 was the best the rate with sterling could manage on the day, and the cross was looking offered at last check. Against the greenback it was a different story for the single currency. It was only starting to come off for the first time since the start of the European session after coming close to matching June highs a touch above $1.14. We’ve seen $1.1399 today.
  • At the same time, the yen continued to outperform all comers. It threatened to retake the 103 handle by pulling the dollar to a low of 104.13 yen, keeping the global safe-haven bid in play. Just. But the picture on that front was mixed with gold not managing to get on board this time, and falling to 2-week lows, and the VIX slipping again after three sessions of gains.
  • Stocks are certainly not in risk-off mode either, with the FTSE up almost a percentage point and the DAX and the rest of Europe following suit.
  • On the other hand, German borrowing costs, the benchmark for the Eurozone are certainly flashing a ‘caution’ signal. The 10-year bund was just 10 basis points lows seen last week.
  • Things are appropriately confusing, and volumes are relatively light across assets. Including sterling and euro option implied volatilities, which are declining across the curve, with the exception of ‘butterfly’ trades. The pay-out from these depends on the difference between implied volatility and realised volatility at expiry. The wider the better. They’re ultra-exotic, even in the esoteric world of options, though they do show that a significant minority of traders essentially distrust the market’s resurgent optimism.
  • Few would argue against such scepticism with the polls so close. So close as to make voting turnout today as crucial as at any vote over the last few years. Some voters in the South East and London were challenged by the weather this morning, with the tail end of torrential downpours still evident at daybreak and some moderate flooding.

 

Please look out for our updates on the above market developments and others throughout 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.