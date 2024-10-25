Monetary vs Fiscal Policy: Implications for FX Markets

Fiscal and monetary policy are often seen as a key driver of volatility in foreign exchange (FX) markets.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
October 26, 2024 1:10 AM
Bank notes of different currencies
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

Fiscal and monetary policy are often seen as a key driver of volatility in foreign exchange (FX) markets, and the different approaches in managing policy can lead to major trends in currency markets.

Mundell-Fleming Model

The Mundell-Fleming Model, which is widely known for the ‘impossible trinity theory,’ attempts to ‘addresses the short-run effects of monetary and fiscal policy in an open economy.’

The model portrays capital mobility for an open economy that operates under an independent monetary authority and compares a flexible exchange rate system to a fixed exchange rate system.

Mundell Flemmings 10252024

Source: RobertMundell.net

According to the model, ‘monetary policy has no impact on employment under fixed exchange rates, whereas fiscal policy has no effect on employment under flexible exchange rates. On the other hand, fiscal policy can have an effect on employment under fixed exchange rates (if the Keynesian model is valid), whereas monetary policy has a strong effect on employment under flexible exchange rates (classical quantity theory conclusions hold).

Another implication of the analysis is that monetary policy under fixed exchange rates becomes a device for altering the levels of reserves, whereas fiscal policy under flexible exchange rates becomes a device for altering the balance of trade, both policies leaving unaffected the level of output and employment.’

Based on this theory, changes in monetary policy are likely to have a greater influence on macroeconomic trends compared to fiscal policy as most countries operate under a flexible exchange rate along with free capital mobility.

Interest Rate Differentials & Foreign Exchange Markets

Interest rates are one of the primary tools used by central banks to manage monetary policy and are generally moved around to balance the risks surrounding an economy.

Interest rates not only affects an economy but also impacts foreign exchange markets as it shapes how a currency’s value is perceived. As central banks adjust monetary policy based on economic conditions, the interest rate spread between different countries often influences FX markets.

Central banks that operate under a flexible exchange rate system allow market dynamics to influence their currency, but excessive moves over short periods of time have led to FX interventions by government officials.

FX Carry Trade

A currency carry trade is where a trader borrows or sells a low interest rate currency in order to purchase another currency with a higher interest rate.

Carry trades may be popular where the interest rate spread between the two currencies is high. This is because paying a low rate on the borrowed currency potentially allows for a return on the higher rate of the purchased currency.

Carry Trade 10252024

Source: TradingView

In simple terms, if a trader goes long on a pair like AUD/JPY, where the Australian Dollar has a higher interest rate than the Japanese yen, the trader has initiated a carry trade. In effect, the trader is borrowing money from Japan to invest in the Australian dollar where the money will earn more interest than it would if it was held in yen.

The broker pays the interest rate differential between the two currencies, minus the spread. It’s important to keep in mind that this interest rate differential will be added to whatever gains or losses the Australian dollar experiences in value against the yen.

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Related tags: Forex David Song

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.