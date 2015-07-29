Cheered by a positive overnight close on Wall Street, investors gave short shrift to the gyrations on the Chinese stock exchanges, preferring instead to focus on bargains available in the domestic market. A strong show by miners and the major banks was the highlight of the day, even as investors awaited the outcome of the US Fed’s policy meeting, hoping it would shed light on the future course of US interest rates.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 39.5 points, or 0.7 per cent, and closed at 5,624.2, while the broader All Ordinaries index was up 38.6 points, or 0.7 per cent, at 5,609.6.

The top gaining sectors were materials (+1.50 per cent), information technology (+1.43 per cent), healthcare (+1.22 per cent), industrials (+0.93 per cent) and consumer discretionary (+0.89 per cent). There were no losing sectors.

Stocks

Mining companies enjoyed their day in the sun yesterday. BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) surged 2.05 per cent to AU$25.89 and Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) jumped 0.98 per cent to AU$51.78. Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) vaulted 7.43 per cent to AU$1.88, and topped the list of gainers on the S&P/ASX 200, boosted by a rise in iron ore prices to US$53.45 per tonne.

In energy, Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) shot up 1.48 per cent to AU$34.95, Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) gained 1.95 per cent AU$7.31 and Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) remained unchanged at AU$7.13. However, Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) bucked the trend and ended in the red by 2.53 per cent at AU$11.16. It was one of the top losers on the S&P/ASX 200, as were Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY), down 3.92 per cent to AU$0.245, and Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd (ASX:LNG), which fell 3.43 per cent to AU$3.10.

The four major banks all clocked gains for the day. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) was up 0.29 per cent at AU$86.60, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) gained 0.56 per cent at AU$34.40, National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) was up 0.92 per cent at AU$34.17 and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) rose 0.09 per cent to AU$32.25.

All the major supermarkets ended higher. Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, was up 0.75 per cent to AU$41.69, Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) gained 0.18 per cent to AU$27.82, Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) was up 1.51 per cent at AU$34.31 and Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) moved up 2.09 per cent to AU$1.22. Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) surged 5.71 per cent to AU$1.11, and was the second best gainer on the S&P/ASX 200. Myer is about to dump over 100 men’s, women’s, children’s, footwear and home-wares labels in a major brand restructuring, according to 9 News.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

The US Federal Reserve left its near-zero interest rate unchanged and gave no clear signal about the timing of an interest rate hike, though it mentioned the progress in US employment. Better data on the labour market would make a stronger case for a rate hike in September, or later this year. However, low inflation continues to remain a concern, and could be a factor that could delay the hike, according to The Australian.

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP), a significant Australian second-tier lender, said it would no longer consider new property investor loan approvals until later this year, or assess existing property investor loan applications, as it moved to comply with limits imposed by the banking regulator, says ABC. "Australia's property market is experiencing high levels of investor property lending growth and we are supportive of the regulator's intention to slow this growth to appropriate levels," said AMP Bank's managing director Michael Lawrence.

Nobel Prize winning Professor Vernon Smith said Sydney and Melbourne have “a pretty good bubble,” though rising rents are one factor against that argument. “In the US [housing] bubble, rents were not rising,” Professor Smith said, as quoted by the AFR.

The annual survey of mining industry heads by Newport Consulting revealed that 80 per cent of mining bosses intended to reduce staff and 78 per cent were looking to slash capital spending over the coming year, almost twice the percentage in last year’s report. More mines were expected to close, and as many as 30,000 jobs could therefore be lost in Australia in the next 12 months, reported ABC.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher Wednesday, as investors interpreted that the concern with low inflation that the US Fed expressed in its policy statement may lead to a delay in the first interest rate hike. At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 121 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 17,751, the S&P 500 rose 0.7 per cent to 2,109 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.4 per cent at 5,112.

The Australian dollar traded weak following the conclusion of the Fed meeting and the strength in the US dollar from the positive comments issued by the central bank. At 07:00 this morning (AEST) the local currency was trading at 72.96 US cents, down from 73.21 US cents on Wednesday.

The Australian stock market is likely to open higher today given that at 06:45 am (AEST) this morning, the September ASX SPI200 Index (AP) Futures was up 35 points at 5,608.