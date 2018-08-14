Miners drag FTSE lower despite Turkish fears receding

Despite opening in the black as the Turkish Lira rebounded and fears of contagion receded, the FTSE steadily moved lower across the session, dragged down by the miners; not even a weakening pound was sufficient to lift the index.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 14, 2018 9:16 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Despite opening in the black as the Turkish Lira rebounded and fears of contagion receded, the FTSE steadily moved lower across the session, dragged down by the miners; not even a weakening pound was sufficient to lift the index.

UK Unemployment at 40 Year Low
The pound spiked higher in early trade as traders digested labour market data, hitting a high of $1.2830 before dropping back to trade lower on the day. The UK unemployment rate plummeted to its lowest level in 40 years at 4%. This was below the 4.2% that was forecast. Yet the falling unemployment level plus the biggest annual decline in workers from the EU since records began was unable to produce a lift in wage growth that would be expected from such statistics. 

Whilst the UK’s labour market’s ability to generate jobs was one of the factors which led the BoE to hike interest rates earlier this month, the tighter labour market is still not translating into higher earnings which runs counter to the BoE’s expectations. Average weekly earnings grew 2.4% year on year in the three months to June, lower than the 2.5% forecast and slipping from 2.5% in May.  Furthermore, this slacking in wage growth could be an indication that the economy will lose some of the momentum that it picked up in Q2. The pound spiked higher on the headline grabbing unemployment numbers, however, the wage data brought the pound back to reality and is looking to end the European session 0.1% lower versus the dollar.

Traders will now look ahead to tomorrows inflation numbers. CPI is expected to show inflation ticked higher on an annualised basis in July, to 2.5%, from 2.4% the month previous. Core inflation is expected to remain constant at 1.9%. This implies that the move higher in inflation is mainly down to oil price movements, something that the BoE tends to look past.

Antofagasta Dives on Trade Tension Warning
Leading the charge southwards, Antofagasta dived over 6.8% as the copper miner gave a warning on the impact of trade tensions when it released its results earlier this morning. Despite Antofagasta saying the outlook was strong a strong, traders focused on the warning that tariff threats are “creating considerable market uncertainty” and a 16% fall in first half earnings; not so surprising given that copper prices have tumbled 17% on the back on the US – Sino trade spat, after hitting a three-year high. Whilst increased trade tensions haven’t actually impacted on the physical demand for copper, it has made traders nervous and that is enough to send prices lower.

Royal Mail Drops on Fine
Royal Mail, another standout decliner on the FTSE after the UK communications regulator fined Royal Mail £50 million for breaking competition law. This won’t be the end of the matter, Royal Mail have already confirmed that they will appeal, however should the decision be upheld, this would be a significant sized fine, one which we expect would have a sizeable impact on earnings. Even if the decision doesn’t get upheld, the appeal process itself is a distraction for Royal Mail, dragging attention away from its attempts to launch the business forward.


Related tags: UK 100 GBP

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD forecast: Fed dot plot, US inflation set to shake things up
Today 08:00 PM
Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
Today 02:00 AM
Gold, copper, silver forecast: Metals drop on NFP, China concerns
Yesterday 01:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls after a stronger NFP report
Yesterday 01:06 PM
EUR/USD, USD/CHF probe pivotal levels, implied volatility spikes
Yesterday 06:39 AM
USD/JPY could be caught in the crossfire of FOMC, BOJ: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 02:54 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

Research
FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
By:
Joshua Warner
August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 20, 2023 07:07 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 Analysis: AO World pops on return to profit – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 5, 2023 07:15 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.