Australian stocks had another down day on Thursday, despite the sharp cut in stock values in the previous session. Leading the sell-off were big mining stocks, which felt the brunt of soft iron ore prices, and the major banks, which all ended in negative territory following ANZ’s move to raise interest rates on property investment loans.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 24.3 points, or 0.4 per cent, and closed at 5,590.3, while the broader All Ordinaries index was down 22.2 points, or 0.4 per cent, at 5,581.3.

The top losing sectors were materials (-1.59 per cent), energy (-0.87 per cent), utilities (-0.56 per cent), real estate investment trusts (-0.53 per cent), consumer staples (-0.43 per cent) and financials (-0.36 per cent). The sectors which gained were consumer discretionary (+0.60 per cent), telecommunications (+0.22 per cent) and industrials (+0.13 per cent).

Stocks

Mining stocks lost heavily in Thursday’s trading as iron ore prices retreated. BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) slumped nearly 3 per cent to AU$25.50 and Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) fell 1.88 per cent to AU$51.20. Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) was slammed 6 per cent to AU$1.64 and was one of the top losers on the S&P/ASX 200 after it reported production data that showed iron ore shipments jumped 33 per cent in the 2014-15 financial year, and said it was going to cap production at that level, according to the ABC. However, Arrium Ltd (ASX:ARI), which gained 4 per cent to AU$0.130, was the third best gainer on the S&P/ASX 200.

Amongst the top gainers on the S&P/ASX 200 were some gold miners, despite continuing weakness in the gold price. Evolution Mining Ltd (ASX:EVN) shot up 8.00 per cent to AU$1.08 and was the top gainer on the S&P/ASX 200. Northern Star Resources Ltd (ASX:NST), which shot up 4.29 per cent to AU$2.19, was at the second spot on the S&P/ASX 200.

Energy stocks closed somewhat mixed. Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) was down 1.44 per cent to AU$33.61 and Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) fell nearly 2 per cent to AU$7.11. On the other hand, Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) gained 0.09 per cent to AU$11.05 and Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) rose 0.29 per cent to AU$7.03.

The top four banks all ended up in the red. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) was down 0.38 per cent to AU$86.30, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) slipped 0.26 per cent to AU$34.26, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) declined 1.20 per cent to AU$32.15 and National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) fell 0.53 per cent to AU$34.10.

The supermarket counters also put up a mixed show. Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, lost 0.19 per cent to AU$41.60, Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) fell 0.78 per cent to AU$28.08 and Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) slumped 3.64 per cent to AU$1.06. However, Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) was up 0.45 per cent to AU$33.80 and Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) was unchanged at AU$1.20.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) moved to comply with regulatory instructions and to cool off rampant growth in the real estate investment sector by increasing its rates on property investment loans. The bank raised its standard variable mortgage rate for residential property investors by 0.27 per cent to 5.65 per cent per annum, effective August 10, according to ABC. The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has issued a directive to banks that investment lending grow by no more than 10 per cent per annum. On the other hand, ANZ cut its fixed mortgage rate for owner-occupiers by as much as 40 basis points for the one, two, three and four year loan tenures.

In a quarterly review of commodity markets, the World Bank said all major commodities would continue to decline to 2014 levels amidst growing supplies and weak demand.

On Wall Street, stocks retreated following disappointing earnings reports from some of the bigger US corporations such as Caterpillar Inc.(NYSE:CAT), 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) and American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). The Dow shed 119 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 17,732, the S&P 500 index fell 12 points, or 0.6 per cent, to 2,102, and the Nasdaq Composite Index lost 25 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 5,146.

The Australian dollar retreated against the US greenback following weak commodity prices. At 06:30 this morning (AEST) the local currency was trading at 73.53 US cents, down from 73.68 US cents on Thursday.

The Australian stock market is likely to open lower today on Wall Street weakness. At 06:45 am (AEST) this morning, the September ASX SPI200 Index (AP) Futures was down 20 points at 5,513.