Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Pivot (key support): 56.10/53.76
Resistances: 61.37, 65.10/66.60
Next supports: 48.90 & 39.70/37.50
Technical elements have now turned positive or Microsoft. As long as the 56.10/53.76 key pivotal support zone holds, Microsoft is likely to shape a multi-month (1 to 3 months) upleg to retest its current all-time high at 61.37 before targeting 65.10/66.60 next.
However, failure to hold above the 56.10/53.76 pivotal support may invalidate the preferred bullish bias to open up scope for a deeper decline to test the next support at 48.90 (lower boundary of the long-term ascending channel in place since March 2009 low-log scale).
