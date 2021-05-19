May mayhem roils Bitcoin Is another crypto winter upon us

Essentially every major cryptoasset across the board has fallen precipitously over the last 24 hours - is this the beginning of the end of the bull market?

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
May 19, 2021 9:38 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

May mayhem roils Bitcoin: Is another crypto “winter” upon us?

Many market gurus pitch the ability to “make money while you sleep” as a big advantage of trading or investing in markets, but the obvious corollary to that statement is that you can also “lose money while you sleep”…and no one lost more money while they slept last night than cryptocurrency “hodlers.”

Essentially every major cryptoasset across the board has fallen precipitously over the last 24 hours, but traders will always focus on Bitcoin as the leader and most important component of the emerging asset class. While Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk’s recent criticisms of Bitcoin’s environmental impact are no doubt still weighing on the cryptocurrency, the immediate catalyst for the collapse was an announcement by China’s central bank that financial institutions should not offer clients any cryptocurrency services including currency exchanges, registration, trading, clearing, and settlement. As a reminder, 75% of bitcoin mining takes place in China and the CCP is keen to promote its own digital yuan for payments in the Chinese economy. Adding insult to injury, many major crypto brokerages suspended trading amidst the ensuing volatility.

So does this confluence of bearish news and horrendous price action mark the end of the Bitcoin bull market and a new crypto “winter”? Time will tell, but we’re skeptical.

Any time markets are volatile, it helps to take a step back and review the historical data. While Bitcoin’s current plunge certainly feels terrifying for bulls in the moment, experienced “hodlers” know that Bitcoin routinely sees steep selloffs during bull markets. As the chart below shows, Bitcoin saw seven separate -30% pullbacks before finally peaking in its 2015-2017 bull market:

Source: StoneX, TradingView

For reference, the current drawdown is “only” the third -30% pullback of the current bull cycle, though at -55% from the intraday peak to the intraday trough, it is larger than any of the selloffs seen in 2016 or 2017. It’s also worth noting that Bitcoin is trading below its 200-day EMA as we go to press, a level that was never broken in the 2015-2017 bull market.

As we noted in our review of Bitcoin’s price history last month, the price gains in the current bull market cycle are still below the historical average, raising hopes that the bull market remains alive and well, despite today’s big drop. Another ratio to watch is Bitcoin’s MVRV Z-Score, a measurement of Bitcoin’s market capitalization (market value) relative to the prices at which every bitcoin was last transacted (realized value). At past bull market peaks, this ratio has always reached at least 11, whereas the peak for this cycle (so far) only rose to about 8:

Source: StoneX, Woobull

Of course, any historical analysis of a dozen year-old asset class can only tell us so much, but the above analysis suggests that Bitcoin’s current price action is not abnormal for a bull market cycle and that prices could still resume their recent uptrend before forming a longer-term peak.

In other words, long-term bullish traders shouldn’t necessarily get out their coats and hats in preparation for a crypto “winter” quite yet!

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags: Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin USD Insights

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Cryptocurrencies articles

Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
Bitcoin Forecast: Is the Rally Losing its Steam?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
November 15, 2024 08:34 AM
    Market trader analysing data
    EUR/USD, FTSE and ETH/USD analysis - Technical Tuesday, March 12, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 12, 2024 11:00 AM
      Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
      Bitcoin, Ethereum analysis: Awaiting a break in BTC/USD and ETH/USD
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      May 23, 2023 04:09 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        The history of money
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        April 27, 2023 02:08 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.