Marks and Spencer final results Is the retailer ripe for revival

Marks and Spencer is due to report final results on Wednesday 26th May. Could things finally be looking up for the retailer as management start to shape it for the more modern online environment?

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 24, 2021 4:26 PM
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

When: Wednesday 26th May 

Back in November Mark & Spencer reported its first loss in its 94 year history owing to the pandemic lockdowns, which forced its stores to close hitting retail operations. Marks & Spencer reported a £71.6 million loss after a 15.8% decline in sales in the first six months of the year. However, the food business helped to offset some of the weakness in the general merchandise arm thanks to the Ocado deal which saw a 47.9% rise in sales.  

In Q3 things weren’t much better as with clothing and home sales down 24.1%, although this was actually an improvement on the 30% decline that had been penciled in. This was mainly thanks to an increase in online sales helping Q3 revenue hitting £2.77 billion.  

A more modern online retailer....

With stores close for most of Q4 the numbers are likely to be affected. Although the numbers could also reflect progress towards turning the group into a more modern online retailer. The website has started to introduce other brands into its online fashion range 

Furthermore, food sales could once again help offset any weakness in general merchandise after the Ocado deal put Marks and Spencer in a much better position as an online grocery champion. 

Rumours of any turnaround or revival of Marks and Spencer have proved false in the past so market participants are understandably cautious.  


Where next for Marks and Spencer share price? 

Marks and Spencer share price has picked up firmly since November. It trades above its ascending trendline dating back to then. Momentum has slowed considerably since mid-March and the price has formed a holding pattern, capped on the upside by 163p and on the lower side by around 150p. 

The price currently trades below the 50 sma and above the 100 sma showing a neutral bias. The RSI is confirming the neutral bias at 50 as investors await the next catalyst. 

A post earnings break out trade could be worth watching for. Disappointing number and outlook from Marks and Spence could see the share price fall below its ascending trendline support and the lower band the horizontal channel, which os also the 100 sma at 150p to prompt a deeper selloff.  

Upbeat numbers could see Marks & Spencer break out above 163p the upper band of the channel and head towards 170p high March 3rd

Learn more about trading equities


How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.