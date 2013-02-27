markets dive on inconclusive italian election wall street offers support from better than expected d

Markets across Europe tumbled on Tuesday following inconclusive results from the much anticipated Italian elections. Renewed fears surfaced surrounding the eurozone crisis as Europe’s third […]


Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 27, 2013 11:32 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Markets across Europe tumbled on Tuesday following inconclusive results from the much anticipated Italian elections. Renewed fears surfaced surrounding the eurozone crisis as Europe’s third largest debtor became stuck in a political deadlock which threatens to blow it off the reform path.

By mid-afternoon the FTSE was trading down 1.3%, the DAX was down 1.5% whilst the Italian FTSE MIB has slumped over 3.7%. Yields on the Italian 10-year bond also rose from 4.48% to 4.87%, the highest level since October 2012, highlighting the market dislike for uncertainty.

Italy’s borrowing costs had come down in recent months, aided by the promise of support by the European Central Bank. However the election has confirmed the fears of both investors and other European countries that Italy would not produces a government strong enough to implement the key reforms needed.

The banking sector was the most severely affected across Europe. In Italy banking stocks were initially limit down and then when they did begin trading, dropped between 7% – 10%. In the UK Barclays topped the loser board, tumbling over 4.8% by mid afternoon. Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds also dropped 4.1% and 3.3% respectively. On the positive side Randgold Resources proved to be popular as investors headed towards the relative safety of precious metals, even though Goldman Sachs lowered its three-month forecast for gold to 1615 per ounce from 1825.

That said, negative sentiment was capped by a positive start on Wall Street following better than expected US housing and consumer confidence data. The house price index rose by 6.8% year on year, the best annual gain in seven years, whilst new home sales jumped by 15.6% month on month in January. Consumer confidence also gained more than forecast as rising home values and gains in employment seem to be brightening attitudes across the pond despite the higher payroll tax to which Americans are adjusting.

As the afternoon progresses investors will be keeping a very close eye on any developments in Italy and any signs of a coalition being formed. The two options left from the inconclusive elections are either 1) to form a grand coalition between Bersani‘s centre left, technocrat Monti’s centrists and Berlusconi’s centre-right or 2) the implementation of another technocrat government temporarily and await new elections. Either way the election has rung alarm bells of uncertainty across Europe and investors have fled risky assets in the near term as a result.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.