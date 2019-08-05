Markets Brief Risk Off

A summary of news and snapshot of moves ahead of the US session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 5, 2019 5:51 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

  • FX: JPY and EUR find themselves supported with commodity dollars under pressure, as US investors slowly make their way to their trading stations.
  • Euro has risen despite poor Eurozone data poor (e.g. Sentix investor confidence printed -13.7 vs. -6.9 expected and -5.8 last, while revisions showed German services PMI expanded at a much slower pace than anticipated in July.)

  • Risk remains off the menu amid fresh escalation in US-China trade spat, after President Trump last week announced fresh tariffs. Chinese yuan has fallen sharply through 7 against the dollar to a record low today – will this annoy the Us President further?
  • Stocks are sliding after China retaliated against the latest salvo of Washington tariffs by letting yuan weaken below 7 to the dollar. Beijing also signalled it will cease some U.S. agricultural imports. There are virtually no U.S. imports left on which China has not already levied retaliatory tariffs, so reported plans to hold off from buying certain U.S. goods is an alternative avenue open to it and may be the shape of things to come. China’s agreement to purchase U.S. agricultural imports was one of the conditions demanded by the U.S. for agreeing to a pause in imposing further tariffs on the second-largest economy. So, it is possible China’s move will mark the beginning of a new cycle of escalation.
  • Bonds: Thanks to weak data and dovish central banks, investors presumably continue to front-run central banks by buying haven bonds. As bonds extend rally, yields are continuing to fall to hit record low levels. The entire yield curve in Germany and Switzerland have fallen below zero recently and this morning saw UK 10-year yield drop to a fresh record low.
  • Commodities: Gold has extended its rally on falling yields and as amid a sell-off in stocks and USD/JPY; crude oil on the backfoot amid demand concerns.
  • Stock on the move: HSBC’s relatively solid second quarter results are cushioning the stock from a much harder hammering on Monday. It has fallen no more than 2% so far. Despite the shock departure of its CEO after just 18 months in the job, better than forecast profits and the revenues that rose faster than costs in the quarter left the shares down around 2% at last check.



Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.