Market Brief Yuan Hits 11 year low Powell Up Next

A summary of news and snapshot of moves from today’s Asia session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 23, 2019 12:03 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

  • NZD is the strongest major after RBNZ’s Graeme Orr said he is “pleased” with where the OCR is. Earlier he reiterated that QE is far from the central scenario. (Odd that this keeps on cropping up since RBNZ originally bought the topic up, though…)
  • USD/CHF nudges its way to a 3-week high ahead of Powell’s highly anticipated speech, EUR/USD squeezed in a minor 3-week low, gold has dipped below $1500.
  • The CNY fix was set at it’s lowest rate in 11 years, yet onshore Yuan (CNH) remains a little hesitant to catch up with USD/CNH remaining beneath the August high. This places the Yuan for its 3rd weekly loss over the past 4.
  • It’s been reported that the Trump administration have floated the idea of a currency taxation, which could help weaken the dollar.
  • Fed’s Kaplan sees potential for a cut in September.


  • Ahead of the European opening session, most Asian stock markets are showing modest gains ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech today (1400 GMT) at the Jackson Hole Symposium after several Fed officials (George, Harker & Kaplan) in their media interviews yesterday have indicated their reluctant to cut rates in Sep.
  • The USD/CNH (offshore yuan) has continued to inch higher to print a current intraday high of 7.1070 in the Asian session after a weaker midpoint fix on the onshore CNY today at 7.0572 from Thurs level of 7.0490 against the USD. A higher USD/CNH can ignite trade tensions between U.S. and China and stock markets seem to be ignoring its movement at this juncture; complacency at work or higher expectation of Fed Chair Powell to deliver a dovish speech later?
  • The underperformer for today is Singapore’s Strait Times Index where it has shed -0.50% as at today’s Asian mid-session; dragged down Jardine Matheson Holdings and Singapore Technologies Engineering that have dropped by -0.83% and -1.74% respectively. Also, another catalyst for its weak performance is Singapore’s inflation data (core CPI) for Jul has increased at its slowest pace in three years to 0.8% y/y from 1.2% y/y in June (below consensus of 1% y/y).

Up Next:

  • Fed Powell’s speech is at 13:45 GMT and has been the key event which has effectively suppressed volatility most of the week. It all comes down to whether markets expect further easing from the Fed. Whilst the minutes show only 2 members wanted a 50bps cut in July and most see it as a ‘mid cycle cut’, it’s worth remembering that further tariffs have been implemented since then, which could force the Fed’s hand to ease further. Dovish comments could support the stock market and weigh on the dollar (initially), although our research shows that the USD has appreciated on average following Fed cuts. Either way, keep USD markets on your radar.



Related tags: Dollar Forex Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.