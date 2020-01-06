Market Brief Traders Calm Their Middle East Fears

See a summary of the top market themes and trends from today's US trading session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
January 7, 2020 3:17 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Market Brief: Traders Calm Their Middle East Fears


View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard.

  • After opening lower on fears of continued escalation in the tensions between the US and Iran/Iraq, markets calmed down throughout today’s US session with traders reassured by soothing comments from France and China. That said, most analysts still expect retaliation and another proverbial “shoe to drop” in one form or another.
  • A separate situation to watch will be developments around the planned signing of a “Phase One” trade deal between the US and China next week - China’s Global Times signaled today that “a speedy signing is not of the essence,” raising fears of another potential delay.
  • FX: The British pound was the day’s strongest currency, erasing Friday’s losses entirely. The Japanese yen and Australian dollar were the weakest, though AUD/USD is showing several bullish technical signs.
  • Commodities: Oil finished the day essentially flat after a big rally in the Asian session; gold tacked on 1% and hit an intraday high near $1600 on the tensions in the Middle East
 
  • US indices fought back from early losses to close modestly in positive territory.
  • Communication Services (XLC) was the strongest major sector on the day. Industrials (XLI), Materials (XLB), and Financials (XLF) brought up the rear.
  • Stocks on the move:
    • FAANG stocks led the way higher for broader markets (FB +2%, AAPL +1%, AMZN +1%, NFLX +3%, GOOG +2%).
    • Goldman Sachs (GS, +1%) and Morgan Stanley (MS, -0%) shrugged off news that their financial reporting practices were being investigated by the Bank of England.
    • Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) gained 3% on a WSJ report that the company was selling roughly half its real estate to a PE firm.

*There are no market-moving macroeconomic releases scheduled for Tuesday’s Asian session*


Related tags: Forex Indices Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.