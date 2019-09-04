Market Brief Stocks Pound Rally

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
September 4, 2019 6:39 PM
2 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

  • GBP has been the standout winner in what has been a day of above-normal range in nearly all pound crosses. Could we see some retracement on profit-taking during the NY session? USD has extended its falls for the second day following that poor manufacturing PMI report from yesterday.
  • UK services sector PMI was expected to ease to 51.0 from 51.4 but came in at 50.6 – not that it mattered much for the pound, which continued to squeeze the shorts after the dip to sub $1.20 proved to be short-lived yesterday as UK parament seized control of the Commons in a bid to stop no-deal Brexit. MPs will vote later today on a bill that would force Boris Johnson to ask EU for Brexit delay. If the bill passes, the PM has said will call a general election. Today’s services PMI miss means we now have a hat-trick of bad news after both manufacturing and construction PMIs fell deeper into contraction territory earlier this week. Earlier, Eurozone final services PMI was revised a tick higher to 53.5 from 53.4 thanks to upgrades for Germany and Spain. Eurozone retail sales came in -0.6% m/m as expected.
  • BOC rate decision is today’s main event from North America, at 15:00 BST.

  • Stocks have risen sharply so far in the day. Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam has said the controversial extradition bill has been fully withdrawn – this sent the Hang Seng sharply higher overnight, indirectly supporting the European markets and US index futures. We also had China’s services PMI come in ahead of expectations at 52.1 overnight. Along with the other markets, the UK’s FTSE 100 also rose – but less so because of the sharp rally in the pound.
  • Crude oil also found support from the positive tone towards risk assets, even if the fundamental backdrop remains somewhat bearish for the black stuff.

Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
FOMC, ECB and BOJ with US and AU CPI reports in focus: The Week Ahead
Today 04:15 AM
Nasdaq hit by Tesla results, Banks still buoyant
Yesterday 07:05 PM
British Pound Analysis: All Eyes on 1.2850 Support for GBP/USD
Yesterday 03:53 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks fall after Tesla, Netflix disappoint
Yesterday 01:04 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 20, 2023
Yesterday 12:28 PM
DAX outlook: European stocks remain bid
Yesterday 11:56 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

British Pound Analysis: All Eyes on 1.2850 Support for GBP/USD
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 03:53 PM
    Research
    AUD pairs in focus for AU employment: Asian Open - 20th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 19, 2023 10:40 PM
      Downwards trend with red arrow
      USD/JPY Outlook: Will BoJ tweak YCC policy again?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 19, 2023 05:19 PM
        EUR/USD outlook: Short-term weakness ahead of more gains?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 19, 2023 11:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.