Market Brief: Slight Risk Aversion Ahead of NFP

November 1, 2019
  • Markets saw a bit of risk aversion as traders digest Fed Chairman Powell’s mixed comments yesterday and looked ahead to tomorrow’s NFP report. Cautious comments from China about a potential comprehensive trade deal also contributed to the risk-off tone.
  • FX: The safe haven Japanese yen was the strongest major currency on the day. The commodity-linked Canadian and Australian dollars were the weakest majors.
  • Commodities: Oil dropped nearly 2% on the day while gold tacked on more than 1%.
 
  • US indices closed lower on the day despite a late rally into the close.
  • Utilities (XLU) were once again the strongest sector, while Materials (XLB) brought up the rear.
  • Stocks on the move:
    • Both Apple (AAPL) and Facebook (FB) gained 2% today reporting solid earnings after the bell yesterday.
    • Social media company Pinterest (PINS) beat expectations for users, but missed on revenues. The stock is tanking in after-hours trade, down -19% as of writing.
    • Chinese search giant Alibaba (BABA, -1%) is set to report earnings before the opening bell tomorrow. Exxon (XOM, -0%) and Chevron (CVX, -0%) also report ahead of the open.

