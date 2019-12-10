Market Brief NZD Bulls Shaken Out On Soft Data



FX Brief:

Price Action:

Equity Brief:

On the other hand, U.S. White House Trade Adviser, Navarro said that he was not aware of any indication of the 15 Dec tariff delay.

Yesterday’s we had the usual dose of optimistic U.S-China trade related news headline quoted by media from “unnamed” sources after the initial slide in equities prices seen at the start of the European session. The media stated that U.S. and China officials have planned for a delay on the additional tariffs impose on China’s products that are set to kick in on 15 Dec as talks progress for the finalisation of the Phase One trade deal.

Key Asian stock markets are again trading in a cautiously optimistic mode where modest gains between 0.25% to 0.50% have been recorded in Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea and Australia markets while no change in China A50 and Japan’s Nikkei 225 has now traded into the red with a minor loss of -0.23%.

Japan 225: Yesterday’s slide has managed to hold at 23250 predefined minor range support (printed a low of 23263 in 10 Dec, European session). No change, still expect sideways movement between 23650 (medium-term range resistance in place since 07 No 2019) and 23250. Only a break below 23250 sees a deeper slide towards the medium-term range support area of 23150/23050 (also the minor ascending trendline in place since 21 Nov 2019 low & 61.8% retracement of the recent push up from 03 Dec low to 09 Dec 2019 high).

Hong Kong 50: Staged the minor expected slide to retest yesterday, 10 Dec Asian session low of 26264 during the European session (printed a low of 26238). It has now bounced back towards its minor range resistance at 26600. Expect churning within 26238 and 26600. A break below 26238 sees a further slide towards 25920 swing low of 03 Dec 2019.

Australia 200: Yesterday’s losses have met reversed via a minor V-shaped recovery after it printed an intraday low of 6671 in the European session. Hourly RSI oscillator remains above the 50-level. Expect sideways movement between 6780 (03 Dec minor swing high & 61.8% retracement of the previous slide from 29 Nov high to 03 Dec 2019 low) and 6670.

Germany 30: Slide down towards 12900 (03 Dec 2019 swing low area) as expected a staged a bounce off from it thereafter. The bounce has stalled below a minor descending trendline from 02 Dec 2019 high now acting as a resistance at 13120. Expect a potential slide back to retest 12960/12900 within a medium-term range resistance in place since 19 Nov 2019.