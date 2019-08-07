Market Brief Kiwi plunges while Asian stocks holding steady

A summary of the FX & stock market trends & highlights from today's Asian mid-session

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 7, 2019 12:40 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

FX & Stock market snapshots as of [07/08/2019 0600 GMT]


  • The biggest movers in today’s Asian session are the NZD/USD and NZD/USD pairs where the New Zealand central bank, RBNZ has surprised the markets with a 50 bps cut to its official cash rate to bring it down to a record low of 1.00%. The NZD/USD has tumbled to a multi-month low of 0.6377 (current intraday low) since Jan 2016.
  • The on-going weakness seen in NZD/USD has dragged down the AUD/USD as well to hit a 10-year low of 0.6677 (current intraday low) that also breached below the 03 Jan 2019 flash crash low of 0.6743.
  • In the latest Bank of Japan (BOJ) Summary of Opinions, some BOJ policy markets warned the risks to economic outlook and called for a further discussion on methods to ramp up stimulus. The USD/JPY has dipped slightly but still holding above 06 Aug swing low area of 105.50.

Related analysis:

Daily Forex Technical Strategy (Wed 07 Aug)

NZD/USD crashes below 4-year support, further downside ahead

AUD/JPY: Aussie goes from weakest to strongest but renewed selling likely

  • Ahead of European opening session, Asian stock markets are trading in a mix bag. The outperformers are Australia’s’ ASX 200 and Singapore’s STI while modest losses are seen in the Korea’s Kospi 200 and Japan’s Nikkei 225 as at today’s Asian mid-session
  • The 0.64% gain seen in the ASX 200 has been led by “safe haven” plays where the Telecommunication Services and Consumer Non-Cyclicals sectors which have rallied by 2% and 1.40% respectively.
  • The S&P 500 E-mini futures have also consolidated its overnight U.S. session gains in today’s Asian session by holding above yesterday’s U.S. session low of 2846. In addition, the German DAX and FSTE 100 CFD futures are trading higher at this juncture; up by 0.62% and 0.25% respectively. Overall, we still viewed these rallies as corrective in nature within a longer-term bearish trend (click here for the updated weekly technical outlook).

Macroeconomic Calendar


*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.


Related tags: Indices Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.