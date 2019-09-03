Market Brief King Dollar Remains Firmly In Control

A summary of news and snapshot of moves from today’s Asia session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 3, 2019 12:07 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
  • USD remained firmly in control throughout the session and is today’s strongest major. DXY hit its highest level since May 2017 and EUR/USD has broken trend support after hitting new lows. GBP and NZD are currently the strongest major, weighed down by Brexit developments and trade concerns, respectively.
    RBA held rates at 1% as widely expected, AUD pared most losses it sustained heading into the meeting but remains above key support ahead of tomorrow’s key GDP data.
  • Australia posted their first current account surplus since the 1970’s today, as exporters enjoyed stronger sales last quarter. Analysts expect this could add 0.6 percentage points to Q2 GDP. However, retail sales declined by -0.1%, it’s first negative print in 11 months to underscore sluggish consumer consumption.  Vehicle sales also dropped 11.5% in August.


  • A mixed picture for equity markets saw shares in Japan and Singapore trade higher, whilst Chinese shares traded in the red.
  • Minor ranges overall and traders are waiting further direction from US traders returning from the long weekend.
  • NZD50 closed to a fresh record high, the ASX200 traded lower for the session with today’s RBA statement lacking a dovish tone.


Up Next:

  • Traders in the US and Canada return to their desks after the 3-day weekend
  • Markit and ISM release manufacturing PMI data for the US, with the former expecting it to remain just within contraction mode. ISM remains expansive (above 50) but is expecting to soften slightly to 51 from 51.2 prior, yet we could expect quite a market reaction should ISM dip below 50 as these reads are considered leading indicators for GDP (and therefore, Fed policy). Keep USD, gold and US indices on your radar. View more in Friday’s Week Ahead post


Related tags: Dollar Forex Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.