Market Brief Juncker Lifts Sterling CB Stimulus Support Stocks

  • Asian equity markets ticked higher on Friday after a week of stimulus from the Fed and PBOC.
  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 index is within striking distance of its year to date high, MSCI Japan (broad basket of stocks) is the leader of the session and sits at a fresh 1-year high. Sanbio, Amifa and Cluster Tech are the three top performers, rallying 16.4%, 17.9% and 17.3% respectively.
  • The ASX200 hit a 7-week high with Premier investments, IOOF Holdings and Nearmap Ltd leading the gains whilst Speedcast International, NIB Holdings and New Hope Corp are the laggards. Across the broader ASX, 47.5% of equities advanced, 29.3% declined and 23.2% were unchanged. 70 made new highs, 10 new lows.

  • It’s a quiet send off on the calendar from what has been mostly a busy week (dominated by the oil surge, FOMC meeting and repo headlines).
  • Canadian retail sales is expected to pick up to 0.6% (0% prior), although oil headlines are more likely to be a mover for CAD.
  • CFTC data is released late session for FX, index and commodity markets. Expect the usual full report on Monday.


Data from Refinitiv.


