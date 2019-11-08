Market Brief If in doubt fade the rips

There’s been lots of euphoria this week. Also lashings of doubt

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 8, 2019 8:04 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


Stock market snapshot as of [8/11/2019 1:57 PM]

  • If in doubt, leave it out. There’s been lots of euphoria this week. But even with a clutch of new record highs, there was lashings of doubt. There still is. European shares have faded earlier gains
  • There is still no phase-one trade deal. The White House was “very optimistic” that a deal will be reached soon. Yet Reuters reported “fierce internal opposition” to the notion of a tariff rollback. And WH trade advisor Peter Navarro noted that there was “no agreement at this time to remove any of the existing tariffs as a condition of the phase one deal” 
  • Earlier, China’s exports and imports fell; quite hard. (But they were better than expected, underpinning risk appetite, initially)
  • German trade data looked better. A 1.5% rise compared with +0.4% expected was the best in about two years. The picture might well have changed materially since the snapshot was taken, in September. German manufacturers signalled a continuing recession in this week’s October PMI. September trade data just allow the possibility that a full-blown recession has been avoided, for now
  • The DAX was down 0.1% by mid-session. Trade-sensitive stock sectors retreated across Europe. DXY ticked up; haven characteristics haven’t strayed far. (Gold also perked up). SPX was flat, NDX down 0.2%. Bunds were fairly rangebound. Treasurys too, though 2-5-year yields were up 2bps each. Brent crude futures stayed down about 1.5%

Stocks/sectors on the move

  • Europe’s energy and banking sectors fell the hardest at latest check. That makes some sense looking at oil and given that financials’ short-term beta also appeared to be relatively high, of late, with markets’ sensitivity to trade headlines enhanced. ‘Safer’ utilities rose most
  • An unusually large block (10 million) of Inditex (ITX) shares—60% of the 20-day average—helped skew Europe’s retail/consumer discretionary gauges. This follows a similar-sized ITX oddity on Thursday, amid little news. ITX was last down 2.3%; up 27% in 2019
  • Richemont was a heavier ‘discretionary’ drag, down 5.6%. H1 results missed, with some pressure from the cost of higher online volumes. News that it won’t counter LVMH’s Tiffany bidding is also taken badly. Credit Agricole fell 2% with French retail banking a particularly soft spot. Allianz added financials weight, down 2.5%. Its key insurance unit combined ratio weakened a bit amid “headwinds”; Q3 operating profit was in-line, though guidance was lifted
  • Among U.S. earnings, Duke Energy hiked its outlook after a strong EPS beat but shares point lower despite a ‘minimally’ dilutive capital raising. Disney rose 6% ahead of full trade on theme park and ‘Lion King’-boosted earnings. Dropbox was up 2.5% on a beat from rising subscriptions. Gap slumped 9% as its CEO exits amid reduced guidance

 


FX snapshot as of [8/11/2019 2:01 PM]

View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard


FX markets

  • Currencies in most active retreat vs. greenback included INR after Moody’s outlook downgrade; ZAR remains the weakest EMFX play after its near-Moody’s miss this week
  • ‘Commodity dollars’ AUD, CAD slip as does NOK, with oil, and as LME copper backed off $6,000 on news that imports to China fell 3% in October. NZD leads declines as implied volatility surges ahead of next week’s RBNZ decision
  • The Loon is also weighed to a three-week low after a surprise loss of 1,800 jobs last month
  • The Aussie also falls because the RBA clarified recent preparedness to cut


Upcoming economic highlights



Related tags: Bonds Brent Crude Oil Dollar Shares market Trade War US Earnings season Germany USD Commodities China Europe Oil Earnings Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100, AAPL Forecast: Can NDX Extend Its Rally without Apple?
Today 07:50 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI briefly rises above $80
Today 05:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rebounds ahead of Powell's testimony
Today 01:16 PM
Gold analysis: Fresh record in sight as focus turns to Powell, data
Today 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:10 AM
Lows may be in for Chinese stocks as bear market downtrends give way
Today 05:47 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bonds articles

gold_03
Gold eyeing record highs as inflation expectations heat up
By:
David Scutt
March 4, 2024 01:38 AM
    japan_02
    USD/JPY reclaims 150 as US yields push higher into producer price inflation report
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 16, 2024 02:15 AM
      Federal reserve building
      US bond yields threatening to break higher in blow to soft landing beneficiaries
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 12, 2024 12:39 AM
        gold_05
        Gold outlook: Home on the range with significant risk events ahead
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 9, 2024 06:02 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.