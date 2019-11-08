Market Brief If in doubt fade the rips

Stock market snapshot as of [8/11/2019 1:57 PM]
- If in doubt, leave it out. There’s been lots of euphoria this week. But even with a clutch of new record highs, there was lashings of doubt. There still is. European shares have faded earlier gains
- There is still no phase-one trade deal. The White House was “very optimistic” that a deal will be reached soon. Yet Reuters reported “fierce internal opposition” to the notion of a tariff rollback. And WH trade advisor Peter Navarro noted that there was “no agreement at this time to remove any of the existing tariffs as a condition of the phase one deal”
- Earlier, China’s exports and imports fell; quite hard. (But they were better than expected, underpinning risk appetite, initially)
- German trade data looked better. A 1.5% rise compared with +0.4% expected was the best in about two years. The picture might well have changed materially since the snapshot was taken, in September. German manufacturers signalled a continuing recession in this week’s October PMI. September trade data just allow the possibility that a full-blown recession has been avoided, for now
- The DAX was down 0.1% by mid-session. Trade-sensitive stock sectors retreated across Europe. DXY ticked up; haven characteristics haven’t strayed far. (Gold also perked up). SPX was flat, NDX down 0.2%. Bunds were fairly rangebound. Treasurys too, though 2-5-year yields were up 2bps each. Brent crude futures stayed down about 1.5%
Stocks/sectors on the move
- Europe’s energy and banking sectors fell the hardest at latest check. That makes some sense looking at oil and given that financials’ short-term beta also appeared to be relatively high, of late, with markets’ sensitivity to trade headlines enhanced. ‘Safer’ utilities rose most
- An unusually large block (10 million) of Inditex (ITX) shares—60% of the 20-day average—helped skew Europe’s retail/consumer discretionary gauges. This follows a similar-sized ITX oddity on Thursday, amid little news. ITX was last down 2.3%; up 27% in 2019
- Richemont was a heavier ‘discretionary’ drag, down 5.6%. H1 results missed, with some pressure from the cost of higher online volumes. News that it won’t counter LVMH’s Tiffany bidding is also taken badly. Credit Agricole fell 2% with French retail banking a particularly soft spot. Allianz added financials weight, down 2.5%. Its key insurance unit combined ratio weakened a bit amid “headwinds”; Q3 operating profit was in-line, though guidance was lifted
- Among U.S. earnings, Duke Energy hiked its outlook after a strong EPS beat but shares point lower despite a ‘minimally’ dilutive capital raising. Disney rose 6% ahead of full trade on theme park and ‘Lion King’-boosted earnings. Dropbox was up 2.5% on a beat from rising subscriptions. Gap slumped 9% as its CEO exits amid reduced guidance
FX snapshot as of [8/11/2019 2:01 PM]
View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard
FX markets
- Currencies in most active retreat vs. greenback included INR after Moody’s outlook downgrade; ZAR remains the weakest EMFX play after its near-Moody’s miss this week
- ‘Commodity dollars’ AUD, CAD slip as does NOK, with oil, and as LME copper backed off $6,000 on news that imports to China fell 3% in October. NZD leads declines as implied volatility surges ahead of next week’s RBNZ decision
- The Loon is also weighed to a three-week low after a surprise loss of 1,800 jobs last month
- The Aussie also falls because the RBA clarified recent preparedness to cut
Upcoming economic highlights
Latest market news
Today 05:00 PM
Today 09:10 AM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Bonds articles
March 4, 2024 01:38 AM
February 16, 2024 02:15 AM
February 12, 2024 12:39 AM
February 9, 2024 06:02 AM