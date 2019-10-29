Market Brief Corbyn will back snap election

A summary of news and snapshot of moves ahead of the US session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 29, 2019 7:31 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

  • At midday in London AUD and GBP were among the strongest while NZD and EUR were among the weakest.
       

View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard

  • GBP erased earlier losses after Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn said his party will now support an early general election in December because his key condition that a no-deal Brexit option should be off the table "has now been met". This is significant because a snap general election could bring back a Conservative majority and end the Brexit deadlock. Corbyn said his party will now “launch the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen.” Will this include a second referendum?
  • NZD gave up earlier gains after New Zealand’s Treasury said they suspect the S&P may remove their positive ratings outlook.
  • Among key commodities, both crude oil contracts fell for the second consecutive day on excessive supply concerns, while gold prices fell abruptly to extend the decline from the day before. Gold’s weakness comes as the dollar has regained ground in recent days and bond yields have risen. It is perhaps a sign that investors are pricing in a potentially hawkish rate cut from the Fed - a 25 basis point trim accompanied by a hawkish outlook (e.g. a pause in the cutting cycle). My colleague Matt Weller will be posting a preview for the Fed meeting in due course.

  • European stock indices and US index futures have given back some of their gains made from the day before when the S&P 500 burst into a fresh record high amid growing optimism over a truce in US-China trade war with the phase 1 of the trade deal likely to be signed off when Trump meets his counterpart Xi at the APEC Summit on 16-17 November. Today’s small yet noticeable retracement can be explained away by profit taking and as earnings from Google disappointed expectations last night.
  • In company news:
    • BP (BP) shares fell 2.6% after the company’s profits dropped sharply in the third quarter, thanks to lower oil prices.
    • Pfizer (PFE) shares rose more than 3% in pre-market after the drug maker posted a third-quarter profit well ahead of analysts' estimates. Sales of breast cancer drug Ibrance boosted the bottom line. The company also raised its earnings forecast for the year.
    • General Motors (GM) saw its shares rise 2% in pre-market after the company reported a forecast-beating profit and said sales of high-margin pickup trucks and SUVs in the US offset the impact of a labour strike and weak sales in China.
    • Alphabet (GOOG) reported an EPS of $10.12 after Wall St closed last night compared with $12.35 expected. The stock fell about 1% and hasn’t recovered much since.
    • Saudi Aramco is aiming to announce the start of its initial public offering on Nov. 3, says Reuters, citing three people with direct knowledge of the matter.
  • It is set to be a quiet day in terms of economic data, ahead of a busy next few days: We have rate decisions from the BoC, Fed and BoJ, as well as more company earnings and top their economic data including US GDP and non-farm payrolls to look forward to. See our week ahead report for details.

Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Oil Drops Ahead of FOMC Risks
Yesterday 01:00 PM
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Forecast for the Week Ahead: FOMC, Core PCE
Yesterday 08:00 AM
GBP/USD Breaks Above Weekly Range to Eye Monthly High
January 25, 2025 10:00 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD bulls target new record
January 25, 2025 05:00 PM
USD/JPY Outlook: Bulls Hold the Line as Fed, Core PCE Loom Large
January 25, 2025 12:00 PM
Weekly Equities Forecast: Magnificent 7 earnings Meta, Apple & Tesla
January 25, 2025 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_03
USD/JPY Outlook: Bulls Hold the Line as Fed, Core PCE Loom Large
By:
David Scutt
January 25, 2025 12:00 PM
    Currency prices
    US dollar forecast: USD/JPY rebounds ahead of more central bank action next week - Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 24, 2025 12:30 PM
      US_flag_map_eye
      Dollar Dominance at Risk? EUR/USD Surges, USD/JPY Teeters on Hawkish BoJ
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 24, 2025 05:44 AM
        japan_04
        USD/JPY momentum turns lower as the BOJ hike rates to a 17-year high
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 24, 2025 04:15 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.