Market Brief Cable Clobbered BYND Busted

See a summary of the top themes and trends that FX and Equity traders were watching in today's US session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
July 30, 2019 2:56 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Market Brief: Cable Clobbered, BYND Busted


  • FX: It was a quiet day in the FX market…with the massive exception of the worst day of the year for sterling. The UK currency fell sharply as government officials upped their game of chicken with the European Union, leading traders to conclude that the odds of a no-deal Brexit are rising.
  • President Trump tweeted that “The Fed has made all of the wrong moves” and that “a small rate cut is not enough” ahead of Wednesday’s highly-anticipated monetary policy meeting. Separately, former Fed Chairwoman Yellen endorsed a rate cut this week but stated that she “wouldn’t see [it] as the beginning… of a major easing cycle.”
  • Commodities: Both gold and oil traded higher on the day.

  • US indices closed mixed on the day, with the Dow edging out a small gain, while the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 each ticked lower.
  • Defensive Utility (XLU) and Health Care (XLV) sectors led the way, while Financials (XLF) were the weakest sector.
  • Stocks on the Move:
    • Beyond Meat (BYND) reported better-than-expected revenue and boosted its full-year outlook, but the stock did miss EPS estimates (-$0.24 vs. -$0.08 expected). The stock is trading lower in after-hours trade, following a 5% drop during today’s business hours.
    • Pfizer (PFE, -4%) agreed to merge its off-patent drug business with Mylan (MYL, +13%)

Related tags: Forex Indices Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.