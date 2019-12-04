

View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard





FX Brief:

Price Action:

Equity Brief:

Risk off continues to rage in key Asian stock markets where trade worries have resurfaced again after U.S. President Trump has resumed his “Tariff Man” alter ego. Trump has commented that he has no urgency for a trade deal with China that has dashed the hopes of the much hyped “final throes” Phase One deal signed off before the 15 Dec deadline kicks in for another round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese products.

Media has reported that according to sources from U.S. trade department that the U.S. administration is set to impose the 15% tariffs on US$160 billion worth of Chinese products on 15 Dec if U.S and China cannot agree to a Phase One trade deal.

On the geopolitical front, more tension is on the rise between U.S. and China that can derail the prospect of a trade deal. The U.S. House has passed the Xinjiang Bill that sought to enact sanctions on China over human rights abuses and prohibit the export of certain U.S. technologies products that can be used in state-sponsored suppression.

Australia’s ASX 200 is the worst performer for the 2 nd consecutive session with a loss of -1.58%. The current losses in the past 3 days have now wiped out the entire monthly gain for Nov. Energy and Industrial stocks led the bears where both sectors have tumbled by around 2% so far.

