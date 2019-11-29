

All key Asian stock indices are trading in the red so far as we head into the closing month of Nov while the U.S. stock market was shut for Thanksgiving holiday yesterday.

U.S-China trade deal “overhang” has continued to cast a cloud of uncertainty over the minds of market participants on what are the exact actions China will take to retaliate against the U.S. bill in support of Hong Kong protesters.

In addition, Hong Kong is now bracing herself for another fresh round of planned mass protests over this weekend after a week of relative calm since the local district council election on last Sunday where the pro-democracy camp claimed an overwhelming victory.

Japan’s economy has continued to weaken where industrial output has slipped at the fastest pace since Jan 2018 to record a decline of -4.2% m/m in Oct below consensus forecast of -2.1% m/m.