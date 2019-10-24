﻿

Market Brief All Quiet Ahead OF Draghis Last Stand

A summary of news and snapshot of moves from today’s Asia session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 24, 2019 12:16 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard

FX Brief:·         

  • It was mostly narrow ranges for FX pairs outside of NZD, which is today’s weakest major. GBP/NZD and AUD/NZD are the biggest gainers, whilst NZD/JPY, NZD/USD and NZD/CAD are the most bearish of the session. That said, volatility remains predictably low ahead of today’s ECB meeting, amid a session of slow-moving news.
  • All pairs are well below their ATR (overall average of 29% of ATR) with AUD/NZD being the more ‘lively’ cross, at a mere 58% of its ATR.
  • Australian manufacturing PMI crept into expansion (above 50) at 50.1 from 49.4 prior. Services PMI softened to 50.8 from 52.5 prior, bringing the PMI composite indicator down to 50.7 from 51.9 prior.
  • South Korean Q3 GDP was softer at 0.3% versus 0.5% prior, further fanning fears of a global slowdown. Whilst exports shows mild signs of recovery, domestic spending clouded the outlook.



Equity Brief:

  • “See-sawing movement” is the theme for Asian stock markets in the past three days as equities oscillate between losses and gains. Asian equities are mostly trading in the black in today’s Asia mid-session after a positive session seen in the U.S. stock market; the S&P 500 has climbed back above the psychological 3000 level to close at 3004.
  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 has managed to record a gain of 0.65% despite a weaker than expected preliminary manufacturing PMI data for Oct where manufacturing growth has weakened to 48.5 (below consensus of 48.8) from 48.9 seen in Sep. The latest flash manufacturing PMI has indicated that Japanese manufacturing activities have shrank at the steepest pace since 2016. Today’s performance of the Nikkei 225 has led it to shoot past it previous 52-week high at 22698 led by technology related stocks; Tokyo Electron and Kyocera Corp have rallied by 1.89% and 0.92% respectively.
  • Mergers and acquisitions plays have continued to hog the limelight in the Singapore stock market, the Straits Times Index is upped by close to 0.80% where Keppel Corporation has continued to surge up 1.49% today, its share price now just 2% away from its 52-week high of $6.97. State-owned Temasek Holdings has announced earlier this week to increase its stake in Keppel Corporation to 51%
  • South Korea’s Kospi 200 is almost unchanged after it has erased earlier losses where the Index was downed by around -0.30%. SK Hynix, the world’s second largest memory chipmaker has rallied by 2.57% on earnings beat where its Q3 operating profit came in at 473 billion won (the lowest in three years) but above consensus of 418 billion won.


Up Next

  • Today’s main event is Draghi’s last ECB meeting. Given the size of stimulus unveiled last month (dubbed “QE forever”) it’s unlikely we’ll see any changes today. But, then again, it’s Draghi so never say never. EUR/UD will be a core focus and whether it can rally from or break below the 1.1100 level the world is likely watching.
  • Markit PMI data EZ, Germany and France are released in a couple of hours, although the ECB meeting will take precedence. Previous data in Sep has indicated that Eurozone manufacturing sector has recorded its steepest contraction and remained below the 50 level since Feb 2019. Continuation weakness in manufacturing may prompt ECB to reinforce its dovish stance and the justification needed to restart its QE programme where ECB officials meet later together with out-going ECB President Mario Draghi, his last chairing of ECB monetary policy meeting.    



Matt Simpson and Kelvin Wong both contributed to this article

Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.


Related tags: Dollar Forex Shares market

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, ASX 200 pause for breath ahead of US CPI: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:46 PM
FTSE analysis: UK stocks outperform as Chinese markets and commodities rally
Yesterday 04:30 PM
US CPI Preview: GBP/USD Pulls Back to 1.2800 – Has US Inflation Bottomed?
Yesterday 03:15 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls in cautious trade ahead of tomorrow's CPI data
Yesterday 01:36 PM
Gold and silver analysis: Can silver follow gold higher?
Yesterday 01:00 PM
Oil, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:15 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

Research
US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 16, 2024 11:30 AM
    Forex trading
    Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 7, 2024 03:30 PM
      jobs_07
      US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 2, 2024 02:00 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 26, 2024 03:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.