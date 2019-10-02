Market Brief ADP confirms Orange Alert for Fridays Payrolls

ADP’s monthly payrolls take has disappointed

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 2, 2019 7:33 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


Stock market snapshot as of [2/10/2019 2:17 PM]

  • ADP’s monthly payrolls take has disappointed. Generally seen as a curtain raiser for official payrolls that are usually released days afterwards, the ADP came out at 135,000 when 140,000 was expected. Crucially, the previous month's reading was revised sharply lower to 157,000 from 195,000
  • Foreboding about the NFP data due on Friday is thereby rising, particularly after the heavyweight ISM manufacturing series out on Tuesday fell to its lowest in 10 years. The factory ISM’s jobs component also missed forecasts, so whilst investors are often ambivalent about how closely ADP tracks NFP, alarming signals about critical monthly payrolls are keeping stock markets pinned lower for a second session
  • A well-founded revival of risk aversion is already receiving some corroboration from decent signs that gold is set to resume its rally
  • Politics aren’t helping. In Washington, the Democrats’ impeachment ‘dragnet’ is drawing in more close White House associates of Donald Trump. In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has laid out his alternative Brexit plan to take to Brussels. The details suggest its chances of EU approval will be limited

Stocks/sectors on the move

  • All 13 European ‘super sectors’ are down on the day, with the mining & metals Materials segment faring worst, possibly with an eye to recent data suggesting a global manufacturing slowdown. Materials dumps 2.3% led by copper-focused miners Antofagasta and Poland’s KGM, in step with a confirmed downdraft in copper prices. Energy also hurts particularly badly, falling 2.3%, led by crude oil producers, including a 2.8% drop for BP and Shell down 2.5%.
  • Stateside, financial shares continue to be roiled, mostly by the decision of leading brokerage Schwab to abolish some trading fees, hitting rivals. E-Trade was a pre-market standout among these, falling 6%. TD Ameritrade fell 4%
  • Housebuilder Lennar had more positive news, beating third quarter estimates, reaping a 3% rise
  • Ford light vehicle sales were lacklustre, falling 5%, though at least better than the 6% decrease forecast. The news lifted prices in pre-market orders

FX snapshot as of [2/10/2019 2:17 PM]

FX markets

  • Sterling is a tough act to beat on the downside, as it remains weak amid Brexit crisis suspense. Still, growing ‘risk-off’ pits the pound against a surging yen, to create a volatile pound drop that may yet run further in the U.S. session, given that GBP/JPY’s ATR appeaed to have room to run at last look
  • On the upside, the euro’s rise versus franc looks circumstantial when seen against the franc’s upswing against the dollar, underscoring that haven-seeking is the prevailing instinct in the market right now
  • Overall, current geopolitical conditions aren’t favouring the dollar, as DXY settles into its second falling session. Still, it’s worth bearing in mind that the greenback hit its best levels since May 2017 just days ago.

 

Upcoming economic highlights



Related tags: Dollar EUR Euro Forex GBP Indices Shares market Sterling USD Wall Street Brexit UK election Johnson Europe UK US

Latest market news

View more
The Week Ahead: Has the US Dollar Index Trend Turned?
Yesterday 08:17 PM
Strong payroll data doesn’t deter equity bulls with Nasdaq up and Russell 2000 down
Yesterday 03:09 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX recovers from initial losses after hot NFP report
Yesterday 03:01 PM
Gold analysis: Metals bounce back as dollar eases on mixed NFP data
Yesterday 02:45 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Dollar extends positive 2024 start ahead of NFP – Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:04 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US dollar analysis: Can the dollar defy the gravity of seasonality?
By:
Matt Simpson
December 21, 2023 05:37 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    US dollar index approaches its 200-day MA as EUR/USD eyes resistance
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    November 20, 2023 04:26 AM
      united_states_01
      USD moves cautiously higher (for now) ahead of Fed speakers
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 8, 2023 12:37 AM
        Research
        Dollar analysis: FOMC and key data puts greenback in sharp focus
        By:
        November 1, 2023 04:29 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.