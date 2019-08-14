Market Brief Relief rally in Asian stocks but can it last

FX & Stock market snapshots as of [14/08/2019 0340 GMT]

Ahead of the European session open, most Asian stock markets are trading in the black; taking the cue from overnight gains seen in the U.S. stock markets after the U.S. administration de-escalated its trade tension with China.

South Korea’s Kospi 200 is leading the pack with a gain of 0.94% as at Asian mid-session with outperformance seen in the Energy and Technology sectors (up by 2.7% and 1.5% respectively).

The outlier is Australia’s ASX 200 with a small loss of -0.10% where key financials stocks underperformed. Commonwealth Bank of Australia is down by -3.2% after it goes ex-dividend. A loss of -0.3 % was seen in National Australia Bank after it reported flat growth in Q3 profit.

The S&P 500 E-mini futures has inched down slightly by -0.20% in today’s Asia session to print a current intraday low of 2923.

Up Next

Germany GDP Q2 out later at 0600 GMT where consensus is set at -0.1 q/q & -0.3% y/y

U.K. CPI for Jul at 0830 GMT where consensus is set at 1.9% y/y below 2.0% y/y seen in Jun for headline inflation.

Macroeconomic Calendar





*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.



