Marathon not a sprint

Insurers, supermarkets and miners are being sold off on the FTSE this morning as it becomes clear that despite the recent plateauing of new cases in Europe’s worst hit countries, it will still be weeks before businesses and industries in Europe return to any semblance of normal.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 8, 2020 3:07 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Insurers, supermarkets and miners are being sold off on the FTSE this morning as it becomes clear that despite the recent plateauing of new cases in Europe’s worst hit countries, it will still be weeks before businesses and industries in Europe return to any semblance of normal.

However, encouragingly the FTSE league table is beginning to look more like a normal day’s trading with a healthy number of stocks on both sides of the index.

Tesco provided the first more comprehensive glimpse into how supermarkets fared during the corona crisis, showing that after the first few weeks of panic buying shop sales have fallen back to pre-crisis levels. Some items like soap, tinned tomatoes and baked beans have seen more than a 100% increase in sales but the chain had to also face much higher expenses, paying for additional staff  not only to meet rising demand but also to cover absences. Tellingly, the company refrained from making forecasts for the rest of the year given the current unpredictable situation.

German travel group TUI, one of the hardest hit stocks during this crisis, bounced 6.8% after it signed a nearly $2 billion state-aid bridging loan with development bank KfW. TUI had to suspend its tour operator, flight, hotel and cruises last month and hopes that the loan will help it stay afloat.

Oil nudges higher ahead of OPEC meeting

Crude oil investors are positioning themselves for OPEC and Russia to provide them with good news tomorrow – a broad production cut that will take the currently superflous oil out of the market. Nothing is clear cut; Saudi Arabia and Russia have already delayed the meeting from Monday to Thursday because of disagreements while both wait for signs that the US will also join in the production reductions before committing to cuts themselves.

Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.