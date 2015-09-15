Macquarie Group Ltd (ASX:MQG) said in an update to investors on Monday (September 14) that it expects to grow its profit during the first half year ended September by 40 per cent compared to a year ago. However, it expects that profits in the second half of the financial year would be more or less in line with the first half.

Those indications place its annual profit for the FY16 at approximately AU$1.9 billion, an all-time record, according to Sky News. Extrapolating a 40 per cent jump over the first half of 2015 means the first half profit this year is about AU$950 million, and adding the same for the second half brings us to that record annual estimate of AU$1.9 billion.

In a statement the company attributed the 40 per cent surge in profits during the first half to “the continued weakening of the Australian dollar and improved trading conditions across most businesses including Macquarie Securities and Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), which benefited from strong performance fees.”

The company, which has been continuously profitable during the 46 years since its inception, previously earned a record profit of AU$1.803 billion in 2008, and that is likely to be surpassed in the 2016 financial year.

The company’s business composition has dramatically changed over the past eight years with net profit contribution from its “capital market facing businesses” tapering from AU$3 billion in 2007 to AU$1.3 billion in 2015, while that from its “annuity style businesses” rose from AU$0.9 billion to AU$2.8 billion during the same period.

Macquarie includes asset management, corporate and asset financing, and banking and financial services in the “annuity” category, while its securities, commodities and financial markets business, including Macquarie Capital are clumped together under the “capital markets” category.

During the first quarter of this financial year Macquarie reported higher profits compared to the prior year period. In annuity style businesses, this was due to underlying growth, a weaker Australian dollar, as well as increased performance fees and asset disposals in asset management.

Meanwhile, a weaker Australian dollar and the continued improvement in trading conditions boosted profitability in the capital market facing units.

Shares in Macquarie Group Ltd (ASX:MQG) gained 2.34 per cent Monday to close at AU$77.57.