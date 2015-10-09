macquarie acquires auto finance company esanda for au8 2 billion 2397442015

Esanda is the second largest auto finance company in Australia after Westpac.


Macquarie Group Ltd (ASX:MQG) won a five-month old auction and will acquire auto finance company Esanda Dealer Finance from the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group for AU$8.2 billion. Macquarie pipped to the post PE stalwarts such as Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX), The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG), KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) and TPG Capital, and other international and local bidders.

Macquarie’s deal had been vetted by the ACCC, the Australian competition watchdog, in September. Esanda had net loaned assets of a book value of AU$7.8 billion as at the end of August, and comprises automobile financing to both retail and auto dealerships across Australia.

“The portfolio is in a market which Macquarie has significant expertise and has successfully integrated similar acquisitions, such as GMAC and Ford portfolios,” said Macquarie’s chief executive, Nicholas Moore, in a statement filed with the ASX.

Macquarie announced a capital raising of approximately AU$800 million to part finance the deal, including an institutional placement of AU$400 million, priced AU$80 at the top end of the range, up from AU$77.80 due to strong demand. Shares are currently halted.

The rest of the money will come from internal resources and third party financing arrangements.

Separately, Macquarie also boosted its profit outlook for the half year ended September 30, which will be up about 55 per cent on the prior year period, and the overall profit for the full year ended March 2016 would be higher than last year. According to some estimates, the full year profit could be as high as AU$2 billion.

Macquarie has under its belt a string of more than 12 strategic acquisitions during the current year, including an aircraft portfolio from AWAS. In the Esanda acquisition, the group will benefit from substantial synergy given that the assets acquired will add to its existing auto financing operations worth about AU$9 billion.

“This acquisition will represent a continuation of Macquarie’s growth in annuity-style businesses,” Mr. Moore said.

In its first full year the deal is expected to add AU$0.10 to Macquarie’s earnings per share.

