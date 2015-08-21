Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN), also fondly known as the Flying Kangaroo, reported one of the most impressive Australian corporate turnarounds in recent times as it returned to a profit for the full year on the back of lower costs and the downturn in fuel prices.

The airline celebrated its new found profitability with an order for eight new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets, and lined up goodies for shareholders in the way of return of funds.

"We are halfway through the biggest and fastest transformation in our history," chief executive Alan Joyce said in a statement. "Without that transformation, we would not be reporting this strong profit, recommencing shareholder returns, or announcing our ultra-efficient Dreamliner fleet for Qantas International."

Qantas said its underlying profit before tax surged to $975 million during the year ended June 30, a remarkable reversal from the $646 loss it reported in the prior year, and also notable because revenue rose a mere 3% to $15.82 billion.

Key to this swing in profitability was a $461 million addition to its bottom line due to the crash in global crude prices and the resulting savings in the cost of aviation fuel. Mr Joyce asserted that though all airlines benefited from low fuel prices, Qantas was still ahead in terms of performance due to other management initiatives.

"So every airline gets the benefit, but Qantas is outperforming the market and the rest of the airline groups because of its transformation, and it's only because of the transformation that we have these strong results," he said, according to ABC.

One element of the ‘transformation’ ensured the airline consumed less fuel than previously by boosting its fuel efficiency, translating to savings of $136 million. This it achieved by mothballing older, inefficient aircraft, and tweaking the fuel burn rates of its aircraft.

The airline also boosted its revenues by better aircraft utilisation. Planes are now turned around quickly at airports resulting in their spending more time in the air rather than on the ground. Qantas also rationalised its international routes, trimming unprofitable destinations in favour of more profitable ones. Result: Higher profits of $182 million for the year.

The airline saved AU$116 million (pre-tax) on the withdrawal by the government of the carbon tax and AU$195 million due to lower depreciation charges following its monster AU$2.6 billion write-down of fleet value last year.

But the biggest element of the cost savings was manpower – the airline saved AU$576 million through its aggressive 18-month wage freeze, job cuts of 1,800 positions, closure of call centres and a cutback in the number of heavy maintenance bases, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

"This is the best first half [financial] result in four years and the best second half result in the company's history," Mr Joyce said.

Qantas will return AU$505 million of cash to shareholders by paying 23 cents a share.