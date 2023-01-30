Looking to stay away from FED, BOE, and ECB this week? How about AUD/CAD?

Since October 2022 the pair has been moving higher and has recently hit the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level

January 31, 2023 7:14 AM
Research

This week brings with it a few big-name central bank meetings that you may have already heard about.  On Wednesday, the FOMC meets and is expected to hike 25bps.  On Thursday, the BOE meets and is expected to hike 50bps.  Also on Thursday, the ECB meets and is expected to hike rates by 50bps.  These are all strong convictions in the market, therefore, any sway from these expectations could cause extreme volatility in the US Dollar, the British Pound, or the Euro.  In addition, traders will be watching the respective statements and press conferences for hints as to what each central bank may do at its next meeting.  This could also cause a good deal of volatility in the fx markets.

Are you looking to stay away from the above-mentioned currencies?  Why not look at AUD/CAD? The RBA doesn’t meet until February 7th, and the Bank of Canada met last week.  Therefore, the pair may not be as volatile as USD, GBP, and EUR pairs.  On a weekly timeframe, AUD/CAD had been trading in an orderly downward sloping channel since its post pandemic high in February 2021 at 0.9994.  During October 2022, the pair reached a low of 0.8599 as it bounced off the bottom trendline of the channel.  Since then, AUD/CAD has been moving higher.  In early December 2022, the pair briefly broke above the top trendline of the channel but was halted at the 50% retracement from the February 2021 highs to the October 2022 lows near 0.9297.  The pair pulled back briefly to 0.9043, however since the week of December 19th, 2022 the pair has been moving aggressively higher.  Last week the pair moved above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 0.9461 and has been trading near that level since.

Weekly AUD/CAD Chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Trade AUD/CAD nowLogin or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a daily timeframe, as AUD/CAD moved off the lows of October, it formed an AB=CD pattern, in which the move in price of AB should equal the move in price of CD.  If price continues to move towards the target, it must first pass through resistance at the January 26th highs of 0.9549.  Above there, price can move to the target and horizonal resistance dating to the highs of April 2021 at 0.9759.  There is little resistance after that until the February 2021 highs at 0.9994.  If price pulls back, the first support is at the lows from January 19th at 0.9281.  Below there, AUD/CAD can fall to the 50 Day Moving Average at 0.9215, then the top, trendline of the previous channel near 0.9170.

Daily AUD/CAD Chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

If traders are looking for a currency pair that may have less volatility this week than a pair with the US Dollar, the Pound, or the Euro, AUD/CAD may be a good candidate.  Since October 2022 the pair has been moving higher and has recently pulled back after reaching the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs of February 2021 to the lows of October 2022.  Watch to see if AUD/CAD can continue higher and reach the AB=CD target at 0.9749.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas AUD CAD fibonacci

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY reclaims 150 as US yields push higher into producer price inflation report
Today 02:15 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
Yesterday 11:33 PM
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Breakdown Pulls Back as USD Holds 105
Yesterday 07:29 PM
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DJIA Forecast: Cracks in the Index Uptrends?
Yesterday 04:06 PM
USD/JPY analysis: US dollar rally not over yet
Yesterday 03:00 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Hawkish Lagarde underpins euro ahead of key US data
Yesterday 10:55 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Research
USD/JPY analysis: US dollar rally not over yet
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 03:00 PM
    Forex trading
    EUR/USD analysis: Hawkish Lagarde underpins euro ahead of key US data
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 10:55 AM
      GBP/USD Forecast: Cable at Key 1.2525 Support after Cool UK CPI
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 14, 2024 04:03 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD analysis: More losses could be on the way
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 14, 2024 10:45 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.