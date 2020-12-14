Look for the SP 500 to make new record highs

Earnings releases this week include LEN, ACN, FDX and NKE.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 14, 2020 10:05 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Look for the S&P 500 to make new record highs

On Wednesday, Lennar (LEN) is awaited to post fourth quarter EPS of $2.37 compared to $2.13 a year ago on revenue of $6.6 billion vs $7.0 billion last year. The Co is the largest homebuilder in the U.S. and on November 20th, the Co revealed that it constructed a new market in the South Carolina's Upstate area named Bird Quarry. Technically speaking, the RSI is below its neutrality area at 50. The MACD is below its signal line and negative. The configuration is negative. Moreover, the share stands below its 20 and 50 day moving average (respectively at $75.05 and $77.07). We are looking at the final target of $61.20 with a stop-loss set at $78.80. 

On Thursday, Accenture (ACN) is likely to unveil first quarter EPS of $2.07 vs $2.09 last year on revenue of $11.4 billion, in line with the year before. Accenture is a leading global professional services company and on December 7th, Accenture Federal Services, a subsidiary of the Co, disclosed that it was awarded a five-year blanket purchase agreement by the Administrative Office of the United States Courts to update the client case-management system of the U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services system. From a chartist's point of view, the RSI is above 50. The MACD is positive and below its signal line. The stock could retrace in the short term. Moreover, the stock is below its 20 day moving average ($247.23) but above its 50 day moving average ($235.42). We are looking at the final target of $260.90 with a stop-loss set at $238.40.    

Also on Thursday, FedEx (FDX) is expected to announce second quarter EPS of $3.81 compared to $2.51 a year ago on revenue of $19.3 billion vs $17.3 billion the year before. The Co operates the largest express package delivery service in the world and on December 8th, United Parcel Service and the Co announced that there shipping capacity reached its limit and millions of packages will be delayed. On a different note, on December 2nd, the Co announced that it entered into an agreement to acquire Shoprunner, an e-commerce platform, to expand its own e-commerce portfolio. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed and it is expected to be completed by the end of the calendar year. From a technical point of view, the RSI is above its neutrality area at 50. The MACD is positive and below its signal line. The stock could retrace in the short term. Moreover, the stock is trading above both its 20 and 50 day moving average (respectively at $287.30 and $277.72). We are looking at the final target of $319.60 with a stop-loss set at $274.20.

On Friday, Nike (NKE) is anticipated to release second quarter EPS of $0.61 vs $0.70 last year on revenue of $10.5 billion compared to $10.3 billion a year ago. The Co designs and manufactures sportswear, and on December 8th, the Co revealed that it signed a six-year agreement with The University of California to provide all 25 of its varsity teams with Nike and Jordan Brand apparel and equipment. The deal is scheduled to begin on July 1st, 2021. In other news, on November 19th, Nike's Board of Director's approved a 12% increase to the quarterly dividend. Looking at a daily chart, the RSI is above 50. The MACD is above its signal line and positive. The configuration is positive. Moreover, the stock is trading above both its 20 and 50 day moving average (respectively at $134.67 and $130.25). We are looking at the final target of $144.80 with a stop-loss set at $133.40.

Looking at the S&P 500 CFD on a 1 hour chart, the index advanced to a new record high of roughly 3,715.00 last week, a bullish signal. The S&P will likely consolidate and retest its new high of 3,715.00. If price can get above the high, then the first Fibonacci target would be 3,794.00. If price falls, traders should look to the 200-period simple moving average (SMA) as possible support. If price cuts through the 200-period SMA, then 3,628.00 would be the next support level. If price gets below 3,628.00 it could drop to 3,594.00 before it finds footing.



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: SPX 500 Stocks Technical Analysis Earnings

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest SPX 500 articles

stocks_02
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
By:
James Stanley
Today 08:00 AM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
      stocks_02
      S&P 500 Tempts ATH Breakout After USD Drawdown
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 19, 2025 04:19 PM
        20231218 - 001 - 01
        S&P 500 Forecast: SPX falls after hotter CPI data
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 12, 2025 02:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.