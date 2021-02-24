Lloyds rises despite profits falling 70

Lloyds share price is on the rise despite reporting a 70% drop in profits.Pre-tax profits came in at £1.2 billion, ahead of £905 million forecast.
Revenue for2020 was £14.4 billion ahead of £14.2 billion expected.
Bad loan impairment charges hit £4.2 billion less than the £4.7 billion forecast.
Strong growth in the mortgage business amid the mini housing boom in the UK has helped Lloyds.
The stock trades +0.6% higher but was trading 2% higher earlier in the session on the back of the upbeat results.
Lloyds trades with a positive bias. Immediate resistance can be seen at 41p ahead of 45p. Support can be seen on the ascending trendline at 36.50.
Lloyds trades with a positive bias. Immediate resistance can be seen at 41p ahead of 45p. Support can be seen on the ascending trendline at 36.50.
Latest market news
Today 06:29 PM
Today 02:26 PM
Today 01:38 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Bank Stocks articles
July 17, 2023 04:03 PM
July 11, 2023 02:28 PM
July 5, 2023 03:02 PM
April 5, 2023 05:01 PM