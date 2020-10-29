Lloyds Bullish above 26p

The British bank Lloyds reported 3Q underlying profit of 1.16 billion pounds, beating estimates.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 29, 2020 4:06 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Lloyds: Bullish above 26p

The British bank Lloyds reported 3Q underlying profit of 1.16 billion pounds, beating estimates, thanks to a recovery of the economy and a decrease in provisions for bad debts in the face of the pandemic.

In addition, Lloyds had to set aside much less money, only 0.3 billion pounds over the quarter, to cover the risk of non-payment of loans to households and businesses.
Its provisions had reached nearly 4 billion over the first half of the year as a whole, mainly due to the damage caused by the health crisis and the containment of economic activity in the country.

The bank still expects them to be between 4.5 and 5.5 billion pounds for the whole of 2020, but now says they will be in the lower range of this estimate.

From a technical point of view, the stock price escaped from a downward-sloping channel. The RSI (14) pushed above its declining trend line and is holding above a new support near 50%. Prices need to stand above 26p (bull-trend pullback) to maintain the short term bullish bias. A break above 29.9p would open a path to see 34p (horizontal resistance). Caution: a downward breakout of 26p would reinstate a bearish bias towards September’s low at 23.6p.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Related tags: Bank Stocks Coronavirus Equities

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bank Stocks articles

banks_02
Dow Jones forecast: How will JPMorgan earnings impact JPM stock?
By:
Joshua Warner
October 10, 2023 09:31 AM
    banks_05
    S&P 500 analysis: US banks Q3 earnings preview
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 6, 2023 02:28 PM
      Research
      Dow Jones analysis: Where next for Goldman Sachs stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 17, 2023 04:03 PM
        Research
        Dow Jones outlook: Where next for JPMorgan stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 11, 2023 02:28 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.